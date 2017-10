Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDDG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Heidelberger Druck affirms guidance after Q1 results

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Q1 net sales 486 million euros . Still forecasting FY growth in sales of up to 4 percent . Q1 incoming orders of 804 million euros boost order backlog by 67 percent . Q1 EBITDA 1 million eur . Q1 net loss 37 million eur .EBITDA margin before special items is expected to remain at the level of the previous year.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Chairman Gerold linzbach not to renew his contract

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG :Management Board Chairman Gerold linzbach will not renew his contract which runs until August 2017.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen aims for moderate increase in net profit in 2016/2017

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Medium-term targets defined: annual sales growth of up to 4 percent to around 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion), consistently high profitability – EBITDA margin of 7–10 percent and rising net profit after taxes . Company is expecting to match the previous year’s EBITDA margin in the current financial year 2016/2017 . In the current financial year 2016/2017, the company is once again targeting sales growth of up to 4 percent .Ultimate aim for financial year 2016/2017 is a moderate increase in the net profit after taxes.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen says has 700 mln eur financing

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : CEO tells Reuters has financing of 700 million euros ($797.72 million) until 2024 . CEO tells Reuters has a war chest for acquisitions, looking at several candidates Further company coverage: [HDDG.DE] ($1 = 0.8775 euros) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen FY 2015/16 sales up 8 pct at EUR 2.5 billion

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : FY sales nearly 8 percent up at 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) . FY net profit of 28 million euros – result improves by 100 million euros .FY EBITDA excluding special items in the period under review totaled 189 million euros (previous year: 188 million euros, including special items amounting to some 50 million euros).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG:Is aiming for sales growth of 2 to 4 percent after adjustment for exchange rate movements in the current FY 2015/2016.Expects to be able to achieve an operating margin based on EBITDA of at least 8 percent of sales, adjusted for exchange rate effects, in FY 2015/2016.FY 2015/2016 EBITDA margin 8.1 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen comments on FY 2015/2016 outlook

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG:Expects FY 2015/2016 an operating margin measured on EBITDA of at least 8 percent of the currency-adjusted sales.