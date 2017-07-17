Edition:
United Kingdom

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.BO)

HDFC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,722.70INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.80 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs1,720.90
Open
Rs1,729.95
Day's High
Rs1,731.15
Day's Low
Rs1,714.00
Volume
305,250
Avg. Vol
225,426
52-wk High
Rs1,802.25
52-wk Low
Rs1,185.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Standard Life ‍notes announcement by HDFC on IPO of HDFC Life​
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 

July 17 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :Notes announcement by HDFC that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co, at its meeting on 17 July approved enabling resolution for IPO of HDFC Life​.‍IPO is subject to relevant regulatory and other necessary approvals​.IPO by way of offer for sale by HDFC and Standard Life (Mauritius) 2006, up to max of 20% of HDFC Life's paid up, issued equity share capital.  Full Article

Max Financial Services says HDFC Life and MAX Life remain committed to merger
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 

June 8 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options.".  Full Article

HDFC contemplating issuing 4th rupee denominated bonds
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd : Contemplating, subject to market conditions, undertaking the fourth issuance of rupee denominated bonds to overseas investors . Issue size : up to RS 500 crore , issue opening date : October 14, 2016 ; listing : London Stock Exchange Further company coverage: [HDFC.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

HDFC exec says Max Life merger expected to be completed within 12 months
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

: HDFC exec says expects Max Life merger to be completed within 12 months ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

Relative valuation of HDFC Life, Max life would be 69 pct and 31 pct in merger - statement
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Max Financial Services Ltd and HDFC Ltd : Relative valuation of HDFC Life and Max life would be 69 percent and 31 percent in merger - statement . Life promoter to get a non compete fee - statement . HDFC Life can use Max brand for seven years - statement . Life shareholders to get one share of Max Financial Services for every 4.98 shares held - statement . For Life business merger with HDFC Life Max Financial shareholders to get 2.33 shares of HDFC Life for each share held - statement . HDFC Ltd to hold 42.5 percent of HDFC Life after deal closure with Max life - statement . Further company coverage [MAXI.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

India Cements says HDFC sells entire 6.36 pct stake in co
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

India Cements Ltd : Housing Development Finance Corp dissolves 6.36 percent stake in co between July 28 and August 1 .  Full Article

Housing Development Finance Corp June-qtr profit up about 37 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit after tax 18.71 billion rupees . June-quarter total income 83.82 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 17.54 billion rupees . Net profit after tax in June quarter last year was 13.61 billion rupees; total income was 70.19 billion rupees . Board granted approval for issuance of secured redeemable NCDs worth INR 350 billion on private placement basis . Board approved composite scheme of amalgamation for merger of 5 units with co . Amalgamation has no material impact on finances of co .  Full Article

HDFC says talks to takeover Max Life could continue for 2 months
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

: HDFC exec says does not foresee need for open offer in Max Life takeover . HDFC exec says Max Life takeover will give opportunity for automatic listing of HDFC Life . HDFC exec says talks to takeover Max Life could continue for 2 months . HDFC exec says expects to complete whole process of taking over Max Life in 12 months . HDFC Life exec says aim is to retain top management on both sides after Max Life takeover ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Standard Life notes India JV deal talks, says no certainty on deal
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Standard Life Plc : Says notes announcement today that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services have entered into a confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement to evaluate a possible merger between those parties. .Says any deal subject to board, shareholder, regulatory, court, other approvals. No certainty a deal will proceed. Will update market at appropriate time..  Full Article

Max Financial to evaluate merger of Max Life and Max Financial into HDFC Life
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Max Financial Services Ltd : Approved agreement to evaluate potential combination via merger of Max Life Insurance and Max Financial Services into HDFC Standard Life .  Full Article

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd News

Indian shares rise; Jio tariff hike boosts telecom stocks

Oct 23 Indian shares rose on Monday as telecom stocks gained after Reliance Industries Ltd's unit Jio raised data tariffs last week, signalling more pricing discipline in the sector, while strong global markets also boosted sentiment.

» More HDFC.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials