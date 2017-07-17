Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Standard Life ‍notes announcement by HDFC on IPO of HDFC Life​

July 17 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :Notes announcement by HDFC that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co, at its meeting on 17 July approved enabling resolution for IPO of HDFC Life​.‍IPO is subject to relevant regulatory and other necessary approvals​.IPO by way of offer for sale by HDFC and Standard Life (Mauritius) 2006, up to max of 20% of HDFC Life's paid up, issued equity share capital.

Max Financial Services says HDFC Life and MAX Life remain committed to merger

June 8 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Says "HDFC Life and Max Life remain committed to merger and are evaluating various options.".

HDFC contemplating issuing 4th rupee denominated bonds

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd : Contemplating, subject to market conditions, undertaking the fourth issuance of rupee denominated bonds to overseas investors . Issue size : up to RS 500 crore , issue opening date : October 14, 2016 ; listing : London Stock Exchange Further company coverage: [HDFC.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

HDFC exec says Max Life merger expected to be completed within 12 months

: HDFC exec says expects Max Life merger to be completed within 12 months ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Relative valuation of HDFC Life, Max life would be 69 pct and 31 pct in merger - statement

Max Financial Services Ltd and HDFC Ltd : Relative valuation of HDFC Life and Max life would be 69 percent and 31 percent in merger - statement . Life promoter to get a non compete fee - statement . HDFC Life can use Max brand for seven years - statement . Life shareholders to get one share of Max Financial Services for every 4.98 shares held - statement . For Life business merger with HDFC Life Max Financial shareholders to get 2.33 shares of HDFC Life for each share held - statement . HDFC Ltd to hold 42.5 percent of HDFC Life after deal closure with Max life - statement . Further company coverage [MAXI.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

India Cements says HDFC sells entire 6.36 pct stake in co

India Cements Ltd : Housing Development Finance Corp dissolves 6.36 percent stake in co between July 28 and August 1 .

Housing Development Finance Corp June-qtr profit up about 37 pct

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit after tax 18.71 billion rupees . June-quarter total income 83.82 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 17.54 billion rupees . Net profit after tax in June quarter last year was 13.61 billion rupees; total income was 70.19 billion rupees . Board granted approval for issuance of secured redeemable NCDs worth INR 350 billion on private placement basis . Board approved composite scheme of amalgamation for merger of 5 units with co . Amalgamation has no material impact on finances of co .

HDFC says talks to takeover Max Life could continue for 2 months

: HDFC exec says does not foresee need for open offer in Max Life takeover . HDFC exec says Max Life takeover will give opportunity for automatic listing of HDFC Life . HDFC exec says talks to takeover Max Life could continue for 2 months . HDFC exec says expects to complete whole process of taking over Max Life in 12 months . HDFC Life exec says aim is to retain top management on both sides after Max Life takeover ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Standard Life notes India JV deal talks, says no certainty on deal

Standard Life Plc : Says notes announcement today that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services have entered into a confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement to evaluate a possible merger between those parties. .Says any deal subject to board, shareholder, regulatory, court, other approvals. No certainty a deal will proceed. Will update market at appropriate time..

Max Financial to evaluate merger of Max Life and Max Financial into HDFC Life

Max Financial Services Ltd : Approved agreement to evaluate potential combination via merger of Max Life Insurance and Max Financial Services into HDFC Standard Life .