Edition:
United Kingdom

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)

HDIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

55.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs54.25
Open
Rs54.45
Day's High
Rs56.10
Day's Low
Rs54.45
Volume
10,679,730
Avg. Vol
16,211,294
52-wk High
Rs101.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Housing Development & Infra Sept-qtr consol profit down about 72 pct
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 368 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.19 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.32 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 2.37 billion rupees.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd News

BRIEF-India's HDIL June-qtr consol profit down about 82 pct

Aug 11 Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd:

» More HDIL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials