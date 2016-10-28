Edition:
Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

778.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.35 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs784.35
Open
Rs788.50
Day's High
Rs788.50
Day's Low
Rs773.20
Volume
31,774
Avg. Vol
65,307
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00

Heritage Foods Sept qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 28 Oct 2016 

Heritage Foods Ltd : Heritage Foods Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 157 million rupees versus profit 152.9 million rupees year ago .Heritage Foods Ltd - sept quarter net sales 6.28 billion rupees versus 5.76 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Heritage Foods Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 180.4 million rupees versus 127.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter consol net sales 6.13 billion rupees versus 5.30 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share .  Full Article

BRIEF-Heritage Foods ‍commissions wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur​

* Says ‍commissioning of third 2.1 wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ftuA3m Further company coverage:

