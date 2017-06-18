Edition:
United Kingdom

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)

HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

28.27EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£0.22 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
£28.05
Open
£28.49
Day's High
£28.98
Day's Low
£28.27
Volume
1,104,365
Avg. Vol
503,305
52-wk High
£31.60
52-wk Low
£14.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Heliopolis reports 11 months result
Sunday, 18 Jun 2017 

June 18 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing and Development ::Reports net profit EGP 374 million, revenue EGP 730 million for 11 months ending May 31.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis board approves land purchase from Eleject
Sunday, 18 Jun 2017 

June 18 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Board approves purchase of land owned by Eleject for total value of EGP 87.2 million.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis records housing units sales of EGP 71.1 mln in May
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 

June 8 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::May 2017 sales of housing units reached to EGP 71.1 million.  Full Article

Heliopolis for Housing and Development signs financial leasing contract with Egypt's Al Oula
Sunday, 28 May 2017 

May 28 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Signs EGP 500 million financial leasing contract with Egypt's Al Oula.  Full Article

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development records sales of EGP 35.5 mln in November
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development : November total sales of housing units reached EGP 35.5 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2hnxeKA) Further company coverage: [HELI.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Egypt's heliopolis housing posts 95.7 pct rise in 2015/16 net profit- statement
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development Sae : Posts 2015/16 full year net profit of 400.6 million Egyptian pounds ($45.11 million) versus 204.8 million in previous year. .Revenues reached 658 million Egyptian pounds versus 481 million in same period a year earlier..  Full Article

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE News

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar slightly off 5-yr low as local traders buy, Saudi worst performer

* Egypt's Heliopolis up after local media report on new projects

Earnings vs. Estimates

