Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)

Egypt's Heliopolis reports 11 months result

June 18 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing and Development ::Reports net profit EGP 374 million, revenue EGP 730 million for 11 months ending May 31.

Egypt's Heliopolis board approves land purchase from Eleject

June 18 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Board approves purchase of land owned by Eleject for total value of EGP 87.2 million.

Egypt's Heliopolis records housing units sales of EGP 71.1 mln in May

June 8 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::May 2017 sales of housing units reached to EGP 71.1 million.

Heliopolis for Housing and Development signs financial leasing contract with Egypt's Al Oula

May 28 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Signs EGP 500 million financial leasing contract with Egypt's Al Oula.

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development records sales of EGP 35.5 mln in November

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development : November total sales of housing units reached EGP 35.5 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2hnxeKA) Further company coverage: [HELI.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's heliopolis housing posts 95.7 pct rise in 2015/16 net profit- statement

Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development Sae : Posts 2015/16 full year net profit of 400.6 million Egyptian pounds ($45.11 million) versus 204.8 million in previous year. .Revenues reached 658 million Egyptian pounds versus 481 million in same period a year earlier..