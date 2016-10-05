Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)
289.05INR
10:59am BST
Rs5.35 (+1.89%)
Rs283.70
Rs283.70
Rs290.80
Rs282.85
780,839
922,151
Rs290.80
Rs185.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hexaware Technologies opens global delivery centre in Bucharest
Hexaware Technologies : Hexaware expands European presence: opens global delivery centre in Bucharest .New centre will have an initial capacity for 150 consultants. Full Article
Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit after tax up about 1 pct
Hexaware Technologies Ltd
Hexaware Technologies entes into partnership with UiPath
Hexaware Technologies Ltd
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health
* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage: