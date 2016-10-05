Edition:
United Kingdom

Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)

HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

289.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.35 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs283.70
Open
Rs283.70
Day's High
Rs290.80
Day's Low
Rs282.85
Volume
780,839
Avg. Vol
922,151
52-wk High
Rs290.80
52-wk Low
Rs185.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hexaware Technologies opens global delivery centre in Bucharest
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Hexaware Technologies : Hexaware expands European presence: opens global delivery centre in Bucharest .New centre will have an initial capacity for 150 consultants.  Full Article

Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit after tax up about 1 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd : June-quarter consol profit after tax 1 billion rupees; June-quarter consol income from operations 8.70 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.03 billion rupees . Consol profit after tax in June quarter last year was 988.9 million rupees; consol income from operations was 7.72 billion rupees .  Full Article

Hexaware Technologies entes into partnership with UiPath
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Hexaware Technologies Ltd : Hexaware and UiPath enter into a strategic partnership to provide intelligent process automation solutions .  Full Article

Hexaware Technologies Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health

* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

