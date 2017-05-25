Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)
330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
330.00
--
--
--
--
642,120
389.50
305.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook
May 25 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc
Halfords says group revenue for 20 weeks to Aug 19 up 4.8 pct
Halfords Group Plc
Halfords flags possible further currency hit
Halfords Group
Halfords says full-year underlying EBITDA up 4.3 pct
Halfords Group Plc
Halfords buys two specialist online bikes sellers
Halfords Group Plc
Halfords Group Plc reaffirms FY 2016 pre-tax profit outlook
Halfords Group Plc:Says that there is no change to expectations of group profit before tax for FY 2016, which expect to be in the range of 78-82 mln pounds. Full Article
McDonald faces tough task to look good in M&S fashion
LONDON, Sept 28 Jill McDonald picks up something of a poisoned chalice when she starts as boss of clothing at Marks & Spencer on Monday, with little room to manoeuvre as she tackles one of the biggest jobs in British retailing on her first foray into fashion.
