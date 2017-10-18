Edition:
United Kingdom

Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)

HFG.L on London Stock Exchange

830.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
830.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
64,991
52-wk High
850.00
52-wk Low
550.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hilton Food raises 55.9 million​ pounds in share placing
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::‍TOTAL OF 7.35 MILLION SHARES OF 10P EACH PLACED AT 760P PER PLACING SHARE, RAISING PROCEEDS OF £55.9 MILLION​.  Full Article

Hilton Food to buy Icelandic Group UK 80.8 mln stg in cash
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::‍HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ICELANDIC GROUP UK LIMITED FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF £80.8 MILLION​.HILTON FOOD GROUP - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CONDUCT NON-PRE-EMPTIVE UNDERWRITTEN CASH PLACING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £55.9 MILLION TO PART-FUND ACQUISITION​.HILTON FOOD GROUP- ‍PLACING SHARES AT AN INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE OF 760 PENCE TO BE CONFIRMED PURSUANT TO AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​.  Full Article

Hilton Food Group to expand packing capability to New Zealand​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc :‍HILTON TO EXPAND PACKING CAPABILITY TO NEW ZEALAND​.TO CONSTRUCT NEW MEAT PROCESSING FACILITY IN AUCKLAND AND SUPPLY PROGRESSIVE ENTERPRISES TRADING AS COUNTDOWN SUPERMARKETS​.PROPOSED CO'S NEW UNIT ,HILTON FOODS NEW ZEALAND,TO FINANCE NEW FOOD PACKING FACILITY, WITH COMMENCEMENT OF PRODUCTION TARGETED FOR 2020​.‍IT IS EXPECTED THAT HILTON'S INVESTMENT IN PLANT AND EQUIPMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY NZ $54 MILLION​.  Full Article

Hilton Food says performance in line with expectations for 28 wks to July 17
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Hilton Food Group Plc : Group's performance has been in line with board's expectations for 28 weeks ended 17 july .Benefited from strength of currencies in which it operates relative to sterling..  Full Article

Hilton Food signs agreement to supply fresh meat in Portugal
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Hilton Food Group Plc :Has signed an agreement with Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA ("Sonae") to enter a period of co-operation for supply of retail packaged fresh meat into Sonae stores in Portugal.  Full Article

Hilton Food says trading from Jan 3 till date inline with board's expectations
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Hilton Food Group Plc : During period, group's performance has been in line with board's expectations. .Continues to explore opportunities to grow business in both domestic and overseas markets..  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hilton Food Group PLC News

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

» More HFG.L News

Market Views

» More HFG.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials