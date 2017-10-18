Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hilton Food raises 55.9 million​ pounds in share placing

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::‍TOTAL OF 7.35 MILLION SHARES OF 10P EACH PLACED AT 760P PER PLACING SHARE, RAISING PROCEEDS OF £55.9 MILLION​.

Hilton Food to buy Icelandic Group UK 80.8 mln stg in cash

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::‍HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ICELANDIC GROUP UK LIMITED FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF £80.8 MILLION​.HILTON FOOD GROUP - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CONDUCT NON-PRE-EMPTIVE UNDERWRITTEN CASH PLACING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £55.9 MILLION TO PART-FUND ACQUISITION​.HILTON FOOD GROUP- ‍PLACING SHARES AT AN INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE OF 760 PENCE TO BE CONFIRMED PURSUANT TO AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​.

Hilton Food Group to expand packing capability to New Zealand​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc :‍HILTON TO EXPAND PACKING CAPABILITY TO NEW ZEALAND​.TO CONSTRUCT NEW MEAT PROCESSING FACILITY IN AUCKLAND AND SUPPLY PROGRESSIVE ENTERPRISES TRADING AS COUNTDOWN SUPERMARKETS​.PROPOSED CO'S NEW UNIT ,HILTON FOODS NEW ZEALAND,TO FINANCE NEW FOOD PACKING FACILITY, WITH COMMENCEMENT OF PRODUCTION TARGETED FOR 2020​.‍IT IS EXPECTED THAT HILTON'S INVESTMENT IN PLANT AND EQUIPMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY NZ $54 MILLION​.

Hilton Food says performance in line with expectations for 28 wks to July 17

Hilton Food Group Plc : Group's performance has been in line with board's expectations for 28 weeks ended 17 july .Benefited from strength of currencies in which it operates relative to sterling..

Hilton Food signs agreement to supply fresh meat in Portugal

Hilton Food Group Plc :Has signed an agreement with Modelo Continente Hipermercados SA ("Sonae") to enter a period of co-operation for supply of retail packaged fresh meat into Sonae stores in Portugal.

Hilton Food says trading from Jan 3 till date inline with board's expectations

Hilton Food Group Plc : During period, group's performance has been in line with board's expectations. .Continues to explore opportunities to grow business in both domestic and overseas markets..