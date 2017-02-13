Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik FY group EBIT of about EUR 163 mln

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG : Slightly exceeds forecast operating result (EBIT) for the 2016 financial year . In FY recorded group revenue of approximately 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) (previous year: 1.1 billion euros) .FY group operating result (EBIT) of approximately 163 million euros (previous year: 157 million euros).

HHLA says incoming CEO to join management board on Oct. 1

HHLA : Says Angela Titzrath to become member of the executive board as of 1 October 2016 .Says Titzrath to succeed CEO Klaus Dieter Peters as of 1 January 2017.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik H1 revenue at approx. 573 mln euros

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG : H1 revenue at group level was down slightly on previous year's figure at approximately 573 million euros ($639.53 million) . Forecast for revenue and earnings confirmed . H1 EBIT almost matched previous year's at just under 82 million euros .H1 container throughput down by 5.7 pct against previous year at 3.2 million TEU.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Q1 revenue down at 284.8 mln euros

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG : Q1 container throughput down by 7.7 pct against previous year at 1.6 million . Q1 revenue down by 4.1 pct to 284.8 million euros ($325.18 million) . Q1 profit after tax and minority interests climbs 44.6 % to 18.1 million euros . Believe that volumes in container segment have bottomed out and anticipate stable development for rest of year . Forecast for revenue and earnings confirmed . Q1 EBIT fell 5 percent to 40 million euros . Q1 revenue fell 4.1 percent to 284.8 million euros .Q1 profit after tax 18.1 million euros.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik appoints Angela Titzrath as chairwoman of executive board

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Appoints Angela Titzrath as successor as chairwoman of the executive board with effect from Jan. 1, 2017.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik gives FY 2016 outlook, to propose dividend

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:FY dividend proposal: up 13.5 pct to 0.59 euro per listed class A share.Operating result after one-off consolidation expenses expected in FY 2016 to come in range of 115 million to 145 million euros.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik: unit HPC and Navis embark on strategic collaboration

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Subsidiary HPC Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH and Navis, global market leader for terminal management systems, reached an agreement regarding a collaboration at beginning of this year​.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik : chairman of executive board to not renew his contract

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Chairman of the executive board will not renew his contract after its expiration at the end of 2016.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik comments on FY 2015 outlook

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG:Executive Board resolved on 5 October 2015 to adjust FY forecast.Expects a Group result (EBIT) in the region of 150 million euros (previous guidance: on a par with the previous year, 2014: 169.3 million euros).Expects to fall well below the operating result of between 125 million euros and 135 million euros previously forecast for the Container segment.Strong earnings growth in the Intermodal segment is still anticipated.For Port Logistics subgroup, an operating result (EBIT) in the region of 135 million euros is expected (previous guidance: on a par with the previous year, 2014: 155.6 million euros).