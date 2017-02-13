Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hikma signs licensing deal with Orion for asthma product

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Licensing agreement with orion for EASYHALER . Signed an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Orion Corporation Of Finland, for its new Easyhaler combination product .Under terms of agreement, Hikma has exclusive rights to register, distribute, market and sell product in all of its MENA markets.

Hikma says first-half revenue up 28 pct

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Interim dividend $0.11 per share . H1 revenue $882 mln up 28 pct . H1 operating profit $121 mln down 27 pot . H1 group core operating profit of $176 mln, down 14 pct and down 3 pct in constant currency . Interim dividend of 11.0 cents per share, in line with interim dividend for H1 2015 . Continue to expect 2016 group revenue in range of $2.0 bln to $2.1 bln in constant currency, driven by strong growth in injectables and branded . Remain on track to achieve revenue growth and cost synergy targets that we have set ourselves for West-Ward Columbus in 2017 . H1 global injectables revenue of $357 mln, up 4 pct from H1 2015 and up 5 pct in constant currency . H1 generics revenue of $257 mln, compared with $79 mln in H1 2015, primarily reflecting consolidation of four months of revenue from West-Ward Columbus . H1 generics core operating profit of $8 mln, with a core operating margin of 3.1 pct, reflecting product mix and high operating costs . Continue to expect full year generics revenue in range of $640 mln to $670 mln in 2016, including ten months of West-Ward Columbus . Continue to expect core generics operating profit in range of $30 mln to $40 mln in 2016 . H1 branded revenue of $264 mln, down 6 pct and up 1 pct in constant currency . H1 branded core operating profit of $55 mln, down 5 pct and up 28 pct in constant currency.

Basilea Pharmaceutica: distribution agreement with Hikma for Cresemba in MENA region

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :Basilea announces distribution agreement with Hikma for Cresemba (isavuconazole) in the MENA region.

Hikma sees FY revenue between $2-$2.1 bln

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Trading statement . Performed well in first half of 2016 . Continue to expect group revenue to be in range of $2.0 bln to $2.1 bln for full year . Expect West-Ward Columbus revenue to increase to between $700 mln to $750 mln in 2017 as new product launches accelerate . For full year, we continue to expect revenue for combined generics business to be in range of $640 mln to $670 mln .Expect to achieve cost savings in range of $35 mln to $45 mln by end of 2017.

Hikma says U.S. Court of Appeals upholds regulatory approval of colchicine

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Fda's regulatory approval of hikma's colchicine 0.6 mg capsule product was upheld. . May continue marketing colchicine 0.6 mg capsules under brand name mitigare™, as well as its authorised generic . Regulatory approval of hikma's colchicine upheld .Us court of appeals affirmed earlier decision of us district court for columbia finding in favour of us fda and hikma.

Hikma Pharma reiterates guidance for 2016

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Hikma reiterates guidance for 2016 . Continue to expect full year group revenue to be in range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion . Remain on track to deliver global injectables revenue growth in mid to high-single digits in 2016 . Continue to expect injectables core operating margin to return to a more normalised level of around 36 pct . We expect branded revenue to be stronger in second half .Continue to expect 2016 revenue for combined generics to be in range of $640 million to $670 million.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc says US FDA closes out warning at Portugal plant - Reuters

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc:Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it had received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration closing out a warning it received from the regulator last year on its injectables manufacturing plant in Portugal - RTRS.The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectable drugs, said the letter demonstrates that the corrective actions taken at the plant were fully reviewed and accepted by the FDA - RTRS.The FDA had issued a warning letter to Hikma in October 2014 related to investigations and environmental monitoring at the company's plant in Portugal, where it produces powder, liquid and lyophilised injectable drugs - RTRS.