Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd (HKLD.SI)
HKLD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
7.54USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hongkong Land posts HY net profit attributable of $1.26 billion
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Hongkong Land says HY profit attributable to shareholders $3.13 bln
* HY profit attributable to shareholders $3.13 billion versus $1.26 billion