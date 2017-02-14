Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TUI will do "right deal at right time" on Hapag-Lloyd stake

TUI Group CEO tells analysts: will do "right deal at right time" when asked about disposal of remaining Hapag-Lloyd stake

Hapag-Lloyd shareholders approve capital increase for UASC merger

Hapag Lloyd Ag : Lloyd shareholders approve capital increase to fund the envisaged merger with sector peer UASC .Lloyd shareholders approve enlargening of supervisory board by 4 to 16 seats to reflect UASC participation.

TUI CEO says not in a hurry with disposal of stake in Hapag-Lloyd

TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen on a conference call with journalists: Says Not In A Hurry With Disposal Of Stake In Hapag Lloyd, but "determined to progress"

Hapag-Lloyd says freight rates stabilisation could take 18-24 months

Hapag Lloyd AG : CEO says freight rates could recover in Q3, but stabilisation could take 18-24 months

Hapag says city of Hamburg unlikely to participate in cap hike

Hapag-Lloyd CEO says : City of hamburg unlikely to participate in cap hike . It is too early to comment on 2016 dividend . Do not expect large investments in ships in coming years Hapag-Lloyd and UASC seal merger deal [nL8N1A41EN]

Hapag-Lloyd and UASC sign business combination agreement

Hapag Lloyd AG : Hapag-Lloyd and UASC sign business combination agreement . Combined company will rank among world's five largest liner shipping companies and will operate one of most modern fleets in industry . Merger is expected to be completed by end of 2016 .Some of controlling shareholders of either side have committed, to backstop a cash capital increase in amount of $400 million planned by way of a rights issue within six months after closing of transaction.

Hapag Lloyd now sees FY 2016 clearly decreasing EBITDA and EBIT

Hapag Lloyd AG : Adjusts its outlook for financial year 2016 as development of freight rates is significantly weaker than expected .For FY 2016 revised expectation of executive board is a clearly decreasing EBITDA and a clearly decreasing EBIT compared with previous year.

Hapag Lloyd says United Arab Shipping Company calls an EGM for June 2

Hapag Lloyd AG : United Arab Shipping Company convenes general meeting for resolution on potential business combination with Hapag-Lloyd . Talks between HL and UASC regarding a potential combination of their respective container shipping operations are ongoing; no binding agreement has yet been reached .United Arab Shipping Company SAG (UASC) has today called an extraordinary general meeting for 2 June 2016.

Hapag-Lloyd Q1 net result swings to loss of 42.8 million euros

Hapag Lloyd AG : Q1 net result at -42.8 million euros (-$48.68 million)(prior year period: 128.2 million euros) . Q1 EBIT came to 4.8 million euros (prior year period: 174.3 million euros) . Transport volume increased by 2.1 pct to 1.81 million TEU in first three months of 2016 . For 2016 as a whole, Hapag-Lloyd is still forecasting a moderate increase in EBITDA and a clear rise in EBIT compared with previous year . EBITDA of 123.4 million euros in Q1 of 2016 (prior year period: 283.6 million euros) . Qtrly average freight rate dropped significantly to $1,067/TEU (prior year period $1,331/ TEU) . Q1 EBITDA of 123.4 million euros . Octave 2 programme was initiated at end of 2015 and is scheduled to be implemented in current financial year .Negative effects of difficult market environment were partly offset by cost-cutting and efficiency measures.

Hapag Lloyd AG confirms merger talks with UASC

Hapag Lloyd AG:Is in talks to merge with rival United Arab Shipping Company (UASC).In case of business combination, parties are basing their discussions on relative valuation of two businesses at 72 pct (HL) and 28 pct (UASC).To date, discussions conducted between two carriers have not resulted in any binding agreement.