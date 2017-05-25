Helical PLC (HLCL.L)

May 25 (Reuters) - Helical Plc ::Year to march 31, EPRA net asset value per share up 3.7 pct to 473 pence.Year to March 31, EPRA earnings per share of 0.5p.Year to March 31, IFRS profit before tax of 41.6 million pounds.Year to March 31, final dividend proposed of 6.20p per share.