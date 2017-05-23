HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA (HLE.DE)
Deutsche Bank says 2.34 mln Hella shares placed at EUR45.5
May 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank says 2.34 million Hella
Banks launch accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 Hella shares
May 23 (Reuters) - Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co
Hella confirms 2016/2017 FY giudance
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co
Hella proposes stable dividend of eur 0.77 per share
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co
Hella says adjusted ebit margin should more or less remain at prior year's level
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co
Hella FY adj EBIT rises 7 percent
Hella
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co:Continues to expect that consolidated income for FY 2015/2016 will see growth in middle to high single-digit range.Still expects EBIT for FY 2015/2016 to be lower than level for previous year and is thus keeping with forecast. Full Article
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co appoints Bernard Schaeferbarthold as new CFO
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co:Bernard Schaeferbarthold appointed as new CFO. Full Article
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co buys out joint ventures in Denmark, Poland
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co:Bought remaining 21 percent of Danish FTZ as well as 50 percent of Poland's Inter-Team.Former joint ventures are now fully owned by Hella. Full Article
German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: