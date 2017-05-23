Edition:
HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA (HLE.DE)

HLE.DE on Xetra

51.58EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€51.62
Open
€51.59
Day's High
€51.75
Day's Low
€51.33
Volume
141,273
Avg. Vol
184,577
52-wk High
€53.56
52-wk Low
€32.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Bank says 2.34 mln Hella shares placed at EUR45.5
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank says 2.34 million Hella placed:Shares placed priced at EUR45.5 (-1.6 percent to closing price of EUR46.255).  Full Article

Banks launch accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 Hella shares
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co :Bankhaus Lampe and Deutsche Bank launch an accelerated offering of up to 2,345,874 shares of Hella KGAA Hueck & Co..Shares come from the currently non-pooled family shareholdings deemed as free float - Bookrunner.  Full Article

Hella confirms 2016/2017 FY giudance
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co : Says starts into new fiscal year with a rise in sales and profitability . Says sales in first three months of fiscal year 2016/2017 increase by 5.2 percent on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis . Says for fiscal year 2016/2017, company expects sales and adjusted ebit to grow in middle single-digit percentage range and adjusted ebit margin to be in line with previous year . Says adjusted ebit margin improves from 6.8 percent to 7.6 percent .Says generally confirms guidance for this fiscal year 2016/2017 and its positive business outlook.  Full Article

Hella proposes stable dividend of eur 0.77 per share
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co : Proposed stable dividend of eur 0.77 per share Further company coverage: [HLE.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Hella says adjusted ebit margin should more or less remain at prior year's level
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co : adjusted ebit margin should more or less remain at prior year's level .Expects sales, adjusted ebit to grow at rate in mid-single digits for fiscal 2016/2017.  Full Article

Hella FY adj EBIT rises 7 percent
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Hella : Hella revenues grow significantly in challenging market environment . Sales grow by 8.9 per cent to circa eur 6.35 billion .Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increase to about eur 476 million.  Full Article

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co confirms FY 2015/2016 outlook
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co:Continues to expect that consolidated income for FY 2015/2016 will see growth in middle to high single-digit range.Still expects EBIT for FY 2015/2016 to be lower than level for previous year and is thus keeping with forecast.  Full Article

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co appoints Bernard Schaeferbarthold as new CFO
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co:Bernard Schaeferbarthold appointed as new CFO.  Full Article

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co buys out joint ventures in Denmark, Poland
Tuesday, 24 Nov 2015 

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co:Bought remaining 21 percent of Danish FTZ as well as 50 percent of Poland's Inter-Team.Former joint ventures are now fully owned by Hella.  Full Article

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 2

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

