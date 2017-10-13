Edition:
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.BO)

HLL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,271.25INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs22.60 (+1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,248.65
Open
Rs1,249.00
Day's High
Rs1,275.00
Day's Low
Rs1,249.00
Volume
36,441
Avg. Vol
98,698
52-wk High
Rs1,287.40
52-wk Low
Rs782.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Unilever says ‍Srinivas Phatak to become CFO​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd :Hindustan Unilever -‍srinivas Phatak, will succeed P.B. Balaji as executive director, finance & IT and cfo​.  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever says completed sale of two brands to LT Foods Middle East DMMC
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Completed sale of brands "Gold Seal Indus Valley" and "Rozana", to LT Foods Middle East DMMC, a group company of LT Foods India Limited .  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever approved divestment of shareholding in Kimberly-Clark lever to Kimberly-Clark
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Board approved divestment of shareholding in Kimberly-Clark lever to its JV partner Kimberly-Clark corp . To set up new manufacturing unit in assam with proposed investment of about inr 10 billion . Both HUL, KCC will work together to define terms and future operating model for business . New Assam unit will augment production capacity of personal care products .  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : June-quarter net profit 11.74 billion rupees; June-quarter net sales from operations 79.88 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 11.53 billion rupees .  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever recommended final dividend of INR 9.50 per share
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Recommended final dividend of inr 9.50 per share .  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever March-quarter net profit rises
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 10.90 billion rupees ;March-quarter net sales from operations 78.09 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 10.12 billion rupees .  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever Ltd - Kodaikanal mercury poisoning: HUL, ex-staff sign settlement - The Hindu
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd:Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has finally entered into a settlement to provide “undisclosed” ex-gratia amount to the victims consisting of future health care benefits - The Hindu.The company was facing a ‘class action litigation’ moved by the former workers of its thermometer factory at Kodaikanal who were allegedly exposed to toxic mercury vapour during their employment.Claiming the settlement as historical, the association’s counsel R. Vaigai said, “This is the first ever class action litigation moved by industrial workers against occupational health exposure.”.Highlighting the significance of the case, she said, “We have approached the court through a writ petition invoking Article 21, seeking the Central and the State governments to protect the life and personal liberty of the workers.We have not moved a plea for compensation/ damages.”.According to a joint statement issued by the HUL and the employees association, the settlement has been entered into on humanitarian considerations to put an end to the long-standing matter pending before the court for several years, in view of the suggestion of the Madras High Court.“We have worked hard over many years to address this and find the right solution for our former workers. We, alongside all involved, are glad to see an outcome to this long-standing case.The wellbeing of our employees and the communities in which we operate has and will always remain paramount.  Full Article

Hindustan Unilever Ltd signs agreement with Mosons Group for acquisition of its flagship 'Indulekha' brand
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Hindustan Unilever Ltd:Says that it has signed an agreement with Mosons Group to acquire its flagship brand 'Indulekha.Says deal envisages acquisition of the trademarks 'Indulekha' and 'Vayodha', intellectual property, design and knowhow, for a consideration of 3.30 bln Indian rupees.Payable upon closing of the transaction and a deferred consideration of 10 oct. on the domestic turnover of the brands each year, payable annually for a 5 year period commencing FY18.  Full Article

Indian shares rise; Jio tariff hike boosts telecom stocks

Oct 23 Indian shares rose on Monday as telecom stocks gained after Reliance Industries Ltd's unit Jio raised data tariffs last week, signalling more pricing discipline in the sector, while strong global markets also boosted sentiment.

