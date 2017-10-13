Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd:Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has finally entered into a settlement to provide “undisclosed” ex-gratia amount to the victims consisting of future health care benefits - The Hindu.The company was facing a ‘class action litigation’ moved by the former workers of its thermometer factory at Kodaikanal who were allegedly exposed to toxic mercury vapour during their employment.Claiming the settlement as historical, the association’s counsel R. Vaigai said, “This is the first ever class action litigation moved by industrial workers against occupational health exposure.”.Highlighting the significance of the case, she said, “We have approached the court through a writ petition invoking Article 21, seeking the Central and the State governments to protect the life and personal liberty of the workers.We have not moved a plea for compensation/ damages.”.According to a joint statement issued by the HUL and the employees association, the settlement has been entered into on humanitarian considerations to put an end to the long-standing matter pending before the court for several years, in view of the suggestion of the Madras High Court.“We have worked hard over many years to address this and find the right solution for our former workers. We, alongside all involved, are glad to see an outcome to this long-standing case.The wellbeing of our employees and the communities in which we operate has and will always remain paramount.