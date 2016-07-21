Halma PLC (HLMA.L)
1,163.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,163.00
--
--
--
--
744,548
1,187.70
879.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Halma says Q1 revenue ahead of prior year
Halma Plc
Halma CEO sees firm making futher progress this year
Halma Plc
Halma PLC acquires CenTrak Inc
Halma PLC:Says it has acquired CenTrak, Inc. based in Newtown, Pennsylvania, USA from private shareholders.The cash consideration is $140 million (£95.9 million) and is adjustable, US$ for US$ if net assets are more or less than a pre-determined amount (the adjustment is not expected to be material). Full Article
Halma PLC announces acquisition of Visiometrics
Halma PLC:Says that it has acquired Visiometrics, S.L., located outside Barcelona, Spain and Visual Performance Diagnostics, Inc., located in Aliso Viejo, California, USA (together referred to as Visiometrics) from private shareholders and Atlas Capital. Full Article
Halma PLC declares interim dividend
Halma PLC:Declares an increase of 7 pct in the interim dividend to 4.98p per share (2014/15: 4.65p per share).Says the interim dividend will be paid on Feb. 10, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Jan. 4, 2016. Full Article
Halma says sustains revenue growth in H1
Sept 27 Halma Plc in the fiscal year that began in April has sustained the revenue growth it saw in the second half of last year, the safety device maker said on Wednesday.
