Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLPu.TO)

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly funds from operations $1.8 million . Qtrly revenue $8.6 million .Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million.

: Mainstreet health investments inc says first cash dividend in amount of us$0.05729 per common share for period from june 2, 2016 to june 30, 2016 .Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces initial dividend.

Kingsway Arms Retirement Residences:Says reverse takeover transaction.Has agreed to acquire from Mainstreet Investment Company, LLC, all of its issued and outstanding shares of Mainstreet Health Holdings Inc.Purchase price of approximately US$15.6 million.