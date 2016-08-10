Edition:
Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLPu.TO)

HLPu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.61USD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
$8.54
Open
$8.55
Day's High
$8.66
Day's Low
$8.54
Volume
40,214
Avg. Vol
44,027
52-wk High
$10.15
52-wk Low
$8.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly funds from operations $1.8 million . Qtrly revenue $8.6 million .Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health Investments announces initial dividend
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

: Mainstreet health investments inc says first cash dividend in amount of us$0.05729 per common share for period from june 2, 2016 to june 30, 2016 .Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces initial dividend.  Full Article

Kingsway Arms Retirement Residences announces reverse takeover transaction
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

Kingsway Arms Retirement Residences:Says reverse takeover transaction.Has agreed to acquire from Mainstreet Investment Company, LLC, all of its issued and outstanding shares of Mainstreet Health Holdings Inc.Purchase price of approximately US$15.6 million.  Full Article

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc News

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 ‍funds from operations per share $ 0.24​

* Qtrly ‍revenue $17.2 million versus $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

