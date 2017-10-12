Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
29.95INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
Rs28.55
Open
Rs28.70
Day's High
Rs29.95
Day's Low
Rs28.55
Volume
13,323,458
Avg. Vol
12,624,340
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
Himachal Futuristic Communications approves expansion of existing capacities of manufacturing of optical fibre cables
Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
* Got advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage: