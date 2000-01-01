Edition:
United Kingdom

Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)

HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

365.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.05 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs354.65
Open
Rs354.85
Day's High
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs354.85
Volume
205,682
Avg. Vol
174,078
52-wk High
Rs400.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Himatsingka Seide Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Himatsingka Seide June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 506.3 million rupees versus profit of 453.5 million rupees year ago

» More HMSD.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials