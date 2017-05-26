Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks

May 26 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc ::Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet .Sale to clients of BMO real estate partners for 80 mln stg.Sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.5 pct and is slightly below December 2016 book value."Progressing with our planned disposal programme for year and remain committed to reducing leverage ahead of progressing with our development pipeline".

Hammerson gets South African Reserve Bank approval for secondary listing on JSE

Hammerson Plc : Intention to list on Johannesburg Stock Exchange . Financial Surveillance Department of South African Reserve Bank has approved secondary listing . Secondary listing, which is expected to take place on thursday, 1 September 2016, is subject to receipt of formal approval from JSE .It is anticipated that a full pre-listing announcement will be released on stock exchange news service of JSE on or about thursday, 25 August 2016..

Hammerson sees continued appetite for jewellery and sports-related goods

Hammerson Plc : CEO - "Appetite for both jewellery and sports-related goods has been notable throughout this year" . "Anticipate trend to continue through the remainder of the summer with the Olympics serving as further inspiration for shoppers" . Hammerson's retail tracker reported a 0.3 pct uptick in footfall to outperform the national average of -1.6 pct and a -0.3 pct dip in L-F-L sales in the 6 months ended 30 June Further company coverage: [HMSO.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

The UK's CMA clears Hammerson's shopping centre acquisition

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Not to refer Completed acquisition by Hammerson Plc of Grand Central Shopping Centre to a phase 2 investigation.

Hammerson sells Manor Walks Shopping Centre for 78 mln stg

Hammerson :Hammerson has exchanged contracts for the sale of Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington in Northumberland to Arch Commercial Enterprise Ltd for £78 million.

Hammerson secures ownership of Ireland's shopping centre Dundrum

Hammerson Plc :Secures ownership of Dundrum, Ireland's leading shopping centre, following consensual borrower agreements.

Hammerson sells Thurrock shopping park for 93 mln stg

Hammerson Plc : Disposal of Thurrock shopping park .Exchanged contracts and completed sale of Thurrock shopping park, Essex, to TH Real Estate for 93 mln pounds.

CMA investigating acquisition by Hammerson of Grand Central Shopping Centre business

UK's CMA : UK's CMA is investigating the completed acquisition by Hammerson Plc of the Grand Central Shopping Centre Business .Investigating whether the merger has resulted in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services-.

Hammerson PLC proposes final dividend

Hammerson PLC:Says Directors have proposed a final dividend of 12.8 pence per share.Says the final dividend is payable on 29 April 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 18 March 2016.

Hammerson PLC to sell the Villebon 2 retail park

Hammerson PLC:Says it has exchanged contracts to sell the Villebon 2 retail park to a consortium of French institutional investors for EUR159 million (£116 million), ahead of the 30 June 2015 book value.