Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG.DE)

Latest Key Developments

Henkel has financial flexibility for further acquisitions

Henkel : CFO says have committed ourselves to 3.7 billion eur in expenses for takeovers this year, so far 440 million paid out . CFO says still have financial flexibility for further acquisitions Further company coverage: [HNKG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Church & Dwight co comments on market speculation

Church & Dwight Co Inc : Church & Dwight comments on market speculation . Not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company . Company is not engaged in discussions with, nor has it received any proposal or communication concerning a potential bid for company . Not aware of any information supporting market speculation .Says is not aware of any information supporting rumors.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA to acquire hair care brands from P&G

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:To acquire range of leading hair care brands.Signed an agreement with Procter & Gamble to acquire a range of hair care brands with focus on the Africa/Middle East and Eastern Europe regions.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA gives FY 2016 outlook, to propose increased dividend

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Expects to generate organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent in FY 2016.Expects its margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to widen to 16.5 percent for FY 2016, from 16.2 percent last year.To propose an increase in the dividend per preferred share of 12.2 percent to 1.47 euros (previous year: 1.31 euros) and an increase in the dividend per ordinary share of 12.4 percent to 1.45 euros (previous year: 1.29 euros).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA CEO says adhesives restructuring to be done by Q2 - Reuters

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Restructuring of Henkel's HNKG_p.DE adhesives business is on track and will be completed no later than the second quarter, outgoing Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said on Thursday. - RTRS.Henkel is cutting 1,200 jobs worldwide at its adhesives divisions, accelerating its cost savings programme in response to a tough market environment.The adhesives division accounts for half of group sales and employs around 27,000 people, more than half of group staff.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA appoints Hans Van Bylen as new CEO

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Kasper Rorsted will leave the Henkel Management Board by mutual agreement at the end of April.Hans Van Bylen appointed as new CEO.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA challenges Coty's Brazil purchase before antitrust watchdog - Reuters

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Henkel & Co KGAa AG filed on Tuesday a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit - RTRS.Henkel is challenging a Dec. 7 decision by antitrust watchdog Cade to approve Coty's acquisition with no conditions of dozens of brands and several factories that Hypermarcas owned - RTRS.In a document, Brazilian law firm Levy Salomão, which represents Henkel in the matter, said Cade failed to consider the combined impact of the Hypermarcas deal with Coty's recent acquisition of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty care products - RTRS.Both transactions would allegedly give Coty as much as a 35% market share in Brazil's hair coloring market, the document said - RTRS.Coty agreed in July to pay P&G $12.5 bln for 43 brands, and also offered in Nov about $1 billion to buy Hypermarcas's beauty care unit. "The combined effect of these transactions will substantially change the Brazilian cosmetics and personal care industries", the document said - RTRS.The petition will be analyzed by Cade councilor João Paulo Resende. Should he find Henkel's petition valid, the request will be analyzed and discussed by Cade's board of councilors - RTRS.Henkel challenged Cade's initial approval since the former was found to be an interested third party in the transaction. Henkel competed for the Hypermarcas and P&G deals, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter - RTRS.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA comments on FY 2015 outlook

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA:Henkel has specified its guidance for organic sales growth for FY 2015 and now expects growth of approx. 3 pct.Confirms its guidance for adjusted return on sales (EBIT) and continues to expect increase to around 16 pct and that all business units will contribute to this improvement.