Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)
HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
15,705.00INR
10:56am BST
15,705.00INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs48.55 (+0.31%)
Rs48.55 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs15,656.50
Rs15,656.50
Open
Rs15,949.80
Rs15,949.80
Day's High
Rs15,949.80
Rs15,949.80
Day's Low
Rs15,705.00
Rs15,705.00
Volume
85
85
Avg. Vol
853
853
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90
Rs7,577.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Honeywell Automation India appoints Ashish Gaikwad as MD
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
Honeywell Automation India appoints R Ravichandran as CFO
Honeywell Automation India Ltd