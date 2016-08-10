Edition:
United Kingdom

Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15,705.00INR
10:56am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs48.55 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs15,656.50
Open
Rs15,949.80
Day's High
Rs15,949.80
Day's Low
Rs15,705.00
Volume
85
Avg. Vol
853
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Honeywell Automation India appoints Ashish Gaikwad as MD
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Appointed Ashish Gaikwad as additional director and managing director effective October 01, 2016 .  Full Article

Honeywell Automation India appoints R Ravichandran as CFO
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Approved appointment of R Ravichandran as CFO; approved resignation of Anurag Bhagania as CFO .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Honeywell Automation India Ltd News

» More HONE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials