HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)
148.75EUR
4:35pm BST
€-1.55 (-1.03%)
€150.30
€150.30
€152.10
€148.20
79,758
92,716
€174.00
€118.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Abertis 9-month EBITDA up 14 pct YoY
Repeats to widen distribution, no changes to text.:9-MONTH NET PROFIT 735 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 718 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH EBITDA 2.75 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.41 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH REVENUE 4.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.61 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.SAYS APPROVES GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.40 EURO PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN FIRST HALF OF NOVEMBER.. Full Article
Abertis: Atlantia's offer price could be better
Oct 19 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA
CNMV to set new acceptance period for takeover bids over Abertis
Oct 18 (Reuters) - SPANISH MARKET REGULATOR (CNMV)::ANNOUNCES INTERRUPTION OF CALCULATION OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ATLANTIA'S TAKEOVER BID OVER ABERTIS <<
Cimic Group's UGL awarded $133m Bannerton Solar Park contract
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
CIMIC Group refinances and expands $2.6 bln syndicated bank facility
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
CIMIC Group's CPB contractors wins Pacific Highway upgrade works
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
CIMIC's Thiess awarded A$437m GBU coal mine contract
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
CIMIC says CIMICS Thiess awarded A$300m MSJ contract extension
Sept 1 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd
CIMIC Group says HLG Contracting has been awarded a contract with revenue of A$224 mln
July 10 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd
CIMIC's CPB Contractors win contract worth $400 mln
July 3 (Reuters) - CIMIC Group Ltd
Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 23
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.