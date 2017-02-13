Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : Exec says inventory gains of 7 billion rupees in Q3 . Exec says debt as of Dec 31 of 754.31 billion rupees . Exec says aims to expand Mumbai and Vizag refineries by 2020 . Exec says fuel sales picking up now as impact of demonitisation fades . Exec says no OPEC producers have so far cut supplies to the company . Exec says aims to process 60 percent high sulphur and 40 percent low sulphur oil . Exec says company imports 12-13 million tonne oil a year .Exec says HMEL may shut 180,000 bpd Bathinda Refinery from end- April for a month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : Exec says has term deal to buy 20,000 BPD Iran oil in FY 2017 with an option to buy another 20,000 BPD . Exec says one CDU at vizag 167,000 BPD refinery shut for maintenance since July 23 . 60,000 BPD crude unit at Vizag refinery to resume operations on August 27 . Board okays expansion of Vizag refinery to 300,000 BPD at investment of 209.28 billion rupees . Exec says to complete Vizag refinery expansion by 2020 . Exec says to raise capacity of Mumbai refinery capacity to 190,000 BPD by 2019 from 150,000 BPD now . Exec says taking 1.75 million barrels Iranian oil in August . Exec says will buy 1.75 million barrels of Iran oil in September . Further company coverage [HPCL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 20.98 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 516 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 16.14 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 547.39 billion rupees . Says June-quarter average gross refining margin $6.83 per barrel . Recommends issue of bonus share in ratio of 2:1 .

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited - Board recommended increase in authorised share capital to 25 billion rupees . Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited - Board further recommended capitalisation of reserves and issue of fully paid bonus shares in ratio of 2:1 .

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Approved Visakh refinery capacity expansion from 8.33 MMTPA to 15 MMTPA . Project involves investment of 209.28 billion rupees and is expected to be mechanically completed within 48 months from approval .

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : Approved acquisition of equity share of Petronet MHB Ltd. at INR 12.04 from Petronet India totaling to 260.9 million rupees .

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : Combined gross refining margin during Q4 at $7.51 per barrel versus $7.47 per barrel in the year ago quarter - statement . Exec says plan shutdown of Bathinda refinery for 35 days in March-April 2017 . Exec says started process to pay Iran $17.5 million of $23 million oil dues . Exec says HPCL and HMEL aim to together import 2 million tonnes of Iran oil in FY 2017 . Exec says plan to invest 90 billion rupees in the Mumbai refinery for expansion in the next five years . Further company coverage [HPCL.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).