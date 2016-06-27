Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc : Says volume of trade on friday june 24 up 557 percent from previous friday Further company coverage: [HRGV.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC:Says it will pay an interim dividend of 7.8p per share.The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2016 for holders of record date on March 4, 2016.