Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)
HRGV.L on London Stock Exchange
1,538.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,538.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,538.00
1,538.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,010,688
1,010,688
52-wk High
1,552.00
1,552.00
52-wk Low
1,122.00
1,122.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hargreaves Lansdown sees trade up 557 pct June 24 from week earlier
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC declares dividend
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC:Says it will pay an interim dividend of 7.8p per share.The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2016 for holders of record date on March 4, 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Schroders says nine-month assets up 9 pct to 430 bln stg
* Institutional investor assets up 9.3 pct (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)