Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)
HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
434.50EUR
3:39pm BST
Change (% chg)
€1.45 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€433.05
Open
€434.10
Day's High
€438.85
Day's Low
€433.70
Volume
41,081
Avg. Vol
68,885
52-wk High
€468.30
52-wk Low
€363.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hermes International gives 2016 revenue guidance and proposes interim dividend
Hermes International SCA:Says to propose interim dividend of 1.50 eur/shr.Says 2016 sales growth could be below 8 pct. Full Article
Hermes International confirms FY 2015 outlook
Hermes International SCA:Confirmed medium-term goal for FY 2015 of revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 8 pct. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Italy's Gucci bans fur, joining others in seeking alternatives
PARIS, Oct 12 Italy's Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives after coming under pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.