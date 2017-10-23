Edition:
United Kingdom

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)

HSBA.L on London Stock Exchange

743.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
743.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
23,340,780
52-wk High
772.00
52-wk Low
588.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India‍​
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - HSBC::HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India‍​.Rikhye succeeds Stuart Milne‍​.  Full Article

HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc :‍on 3 october directors declared a third interim dividend for 2017 of us$0.10 per ordinary share​.  Full Article

BNY Mellon, HSBC partner with bond market services co Algomi
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp :Bond market infrastructure provider algomi says bny mellon, hsbc partnering with co to expand corporate bond trading opportunities for custody clients​.  Full Article

HSBC appoints John Flint as successor to CEO Stuart Gulliver
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ::HSBC CEO APPOINTMENT.‍APPOINTS JOHN FLINT TO SUCCEED STUART GULLIVER AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE​.‍CHANGE WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM 21 FEBRUARY 2018 AFTER STUART HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM BOTH ROLES AND RETIRED FROM HSBC​.  Full Article

Federal Reserve barring former HSBC traders Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott from employment in banking industry
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

U.S. Federal Reserve : Federal Reserve Board took action to bar Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott, traders of HSBC from employment in banking industry .Prohibition effective until criminal charges against johnson and scott are resolved or disposed of.  Full Article

HSBC declares third interim dividend of US$0.10 per ordinary share
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

Hsbc Holdings Plc :Declared a third interim dividend of US$0.10 per ordinary share in respect of year ending 31 december 2016.  Full Article

HSBC Holdings issues three fixed rate bonds in Japan
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

HSBC Holdings Plc : Issued three fixed rate Samurai bonds in Japan . Fixed rate samurai bonds comprising of JPY 58.10 billion 0.450% senior unsecured bonds due 2021, JPY 59.30 billion 0.842% senior unsecured bonds due 2023 .Fixed rate Samurai bonds also comprise JPY 64.40 billion 1.207% senior unsecured bonds due 2026.  Full Article

HSBC executive Mark Johnson pleads not guilty over alleged role in currency scheme<0005.HK>
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

HSBC Holdings PLC : Executive mark johnson pleads not guilty over alleged role in currency scheme -- court hearing . Johnson's lawyer enters plea on behalf of his client in Brooklyn, New York federal court . Johnson was accused of conspiracy, wire fraud over alleged scheme to front-run a client's $3.5 billion currency transaction.  Full Article

JPMorgan Chase reduces holdings in HSBC Holdings to 4.9 pct - HKEx disclosure
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Hong Kong stock disclosure shows : JPMorgan Chase & Co has unloaded 363.1 million shares in HSBC Holdings <0005.HK> on August 15 at average HK$54.5 ($7.03) per share .JPMorgan Chase & Co's holding in HSBC Holdings has reduced To 4.91 pct from 6.73 pct.  Full Article

HSBC issued GBP1.0 bln senior unsecured notes due 2028<0005.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

HSBC Holdings PLC : Issuance of senior unsecured notes <0005.HK> . On 16 August 2016, HSBC Holdings PLC issued GBP1 billion 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2028 under its debt issuance programme . Application has been made to list new notes on official list of UK listing authority and to trading on London stock exchange .  Full Article

