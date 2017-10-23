HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)
743.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
743.50
--
--
--
--
23,340,780
772.00
588.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India
Oct 23 (Reuters) - HSBC::HSBC appoints Jayant Rikhye as CEO India.Rikhye succeeds Stuart Milne. Full Article
HSBC Holdings declared third interim dividend for 2017 of US$0.10 per ordinary share
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc
BNY Mellon, HSBC partner with bond market services co Algomi
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp
HSBC appoints John Flint as successor to CEO Stuart Gulliver
Oct 12 (Reuters) - HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Federal Reserve barring former HSBC traders Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott from employment in banking industry
U.S. Federal Reserve : Federal Reserve Board took action to bar Mark Johnson and Stuart Scott, traders of HSBC from employment in banking industry .Prohibition effective until criminal charges against johnson and scott are resolved or disposed of. Full Article
HSBC declares third interim dividend of US$0.10 per ordinary share
Hsbc Holdings Plc
HSBC Holdings issues three fixed rate bonds in Japan
HSBC Holdings Plc
HSBC executive Mark Johnson pleads not guilty over alleged role in currency scheme<0005.HK>
HSBC Holdings PLC
JPMorgan Chase reduces holdings in HSBC Holdings to 4.9 pct - HKEx disclosure
Hong Kong stock disclosure shows : JPMorgan Chase & Co has unloaded 363.1 million shares in HSBC Holdings <0005.HK> on August 15 at average HK$54.5 ($7.03) per share .JPMorgan Chase & Co's holding in HSBC Holdings has reduced To 4.91 pct from 6.73 pct. Full Article
HSBC issued GBP1.0 bln senior unsecured notes due 2028<0005.HK>
HSBC Holdings PLC
Britain's Lloyds launches 500 million pounds fund for small companies
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group opened a 500 million pound fund to help British businesses finance equipment on Tuesday, targeting small and medium-sized companies which banks froze out of credit following the financial crisis.
