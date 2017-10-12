Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kvaerner wins Husky tow-out and installation contract

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kvaerner Asa :Contract to kvaerner for tow-out and installation of west white rose cgs.Husky Energy has awarded Kvaerner a contract for engineering and marine operations to tow and install the concrete gravity structure (CGS) for the West White Rose Project offshore Canada.The new multi-million Canadian dollar contract confirms Kvaerner's leading position for demanding marine operations.

Husky signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China

Husky Energy Inc : Signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China . Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe .In event of commercial discovery at the blocks, partner CNOOC Ltd may assume participating interest of upto 51 percent during development, production phase.

Husky Energy says 2017 capital expenditure to be between $2.6 - $2.7 bln

Husky Energy Inc : Husky Energy to grow margins and invest in higher return production . Husky Energy-overall sustaining and maintenance capital requirements decreased about 25 percent over last 2 years,forecast to be in range of $2.2-2.3 billion for 2017 . Husky Energy Inc says capital spending for 2017 is expected to be fully funded within cash flow from operations . Plans to add approximately 45,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) of new higher return production . Average production for year expected to be in range of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day) . U.S. refining margins are expected to remain under pressure in Q4 . U.S. refining margins are expected to remain under pressure in Q4 . Husky Energy Inc says capital expenditure program for 2017 will be in range of $2.6 billion - $2.7 billion . Husky Energy - production will continue to ramp up throughout 2017 with average annual production expected to be in range of 40,000 to 44,000 bbls/day . Annual average production is expected to be in range of 320,000-335,000 boe/day. . Average well pair production is expected to be 800-900 bbls/day after ramping up . Production for 2016 is expected to be within guidance at 318,000-320,000 boe/day . Capex for year is anticipated to be about $2.0 billion, about $100 million below guided range.

Husky Energy Inc : Husky Energy - production at sunrise will continue to ramp up throughout 2017 with average annual production expected to be in range of 40,000 to 44,000 bbls/day . Husky Energy to grow margins and invest in higher return production . Capital expenditure program for 2017 will be in range of $2.6-2.7 billion .2017 capital spending is expected to be fully funded within cash flow from operations.

Husky Energy, CNOOC announce agreement for Liwan gas project

Husky Energy Inc : Husky energy and cnooc limited announce agreement for liwan gas project . "long term fundamentals remain strong for natural gas demand in china" . Plans will get underway to finalize commercial and development approach to tie liuhua 29-1 field into liwan infrastructure . Liquids production, net to husky, is expected to remain in range of 5,000-6,000 barrels per day for project . Co's china unit signed agreement with cnooc, relevant cos for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1 and liuhua 34-2 fields .Agreement for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1, liuhua 34-2 that will see price set at $12.50-15.00 cdn per thousand cubic feet.

Husky Energy apologises for Saskatchewan crude pipeline leak

Husky Energy : Says 'deeply sorry' for oil spill into North Saskatchewan river, accepts full responsibility for pipeline leak . Husky Energy's Vice President of Exploration, Production and Services says will 'make right' costs of oil spill cleanup in Saskatchewan . Husky Energy's VP Pate says northern part of Saskatchewan pipeline gathering system is down, will stay that way until crisis dealt with .Husky Energy's Pate declines to say whether company has shut in any oil production as a result of Saskatchewan pipeline spill.

Husky Energy Q2 loss per share C$0.20

Husky Energy Inc : Average upstream production in quarter was about 316,000 boe/day . Husky energy inc qtrly loss per share c$0.20 . Upstream operating costs during quarter were $13.90 ($10.79 us) per barrel compared to $15.72 ($12.78 us) per barrel a year ago .Husky energy announces 2016 second quarter results.

Husky Energy closes deal that created new limited partnership

Husky Energy Inc : Has received $1.7 billion in cash proceeds from transaction .Closed a transaction that results in creation of a new limited partnership, Husky Midstream Limited Partnership.

Husky energy says starts steam operations at Edam West

Husky Energy Inc : Husky energy begins steam operations at Edam West and provides thermal update . Has commenced steam operations at 4,500 barrels per day (bbls/day) Edam West Thermal in Saskatchewan . By end of this year, more than 40 per cent of Husky's overall production is expected to come from low sustaining capital projects .Combined production from Lloyd Thermals and Tucker is now 85,000 bbls/day and is expected to exceed 100,000 bbls/day in second half of 2016.

Husky Energy's Ghosh says steadily ramping up Sunrise project in Alberta

Husky Energy CEO Asim Ghosh says company seeing strong reservoir performance as it steadily ramps up output at its 30,000 bpd Sunrise project in Canada's fire-stricken Alberta province. (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson) ((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com;)):.