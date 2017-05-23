HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HSIL says India's NGT asks Rajasthan Govt to allow co to operate Kaharani plant

May 23 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd ::National Green Tribunal directed Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board to allow co to operate its Kaharani faucet manufacturing plant.

HSIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises

HSIL Ltd : June-quarter net profit 264.8 million rupees versus 194.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 4.99 billion rupees versus 4.33 billion rupees last year .

HSIL Ltd recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share

HSIL Ltd : Recommended payment of dividend of INR 4 per equity share .