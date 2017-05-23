Edition:
United Kingdom

HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)

HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

422.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.45 (-1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs429.80
Open
Rs429.90
Day's High
Rs434.50
Day's Low
Rs421.05
Volume
40,018
Avg. Vol
94,854
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HSIL says India's NGT asks Rajasthan Govt to allow co to operate Kaharani plant
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd ::National Green Tribunal directed Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board to allow co to operate its Kaharani faucet manufacturing plant.  Full Article

HSIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

HSIL Ltd : June-quarter net profit 264.8 million rupees versus 194.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 4.99 billion rupees versus 4.33 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

HSIL Ltd recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

HSIL Ltd : Recommended payment of dividend of INR 4 per equity share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

HSIL Ltd News

» More HSNT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials