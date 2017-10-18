Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)
316.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
316.40
--
--
--
--
630,498
336.70
206.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc
Hastings says nine-month gross written premiums rise
Hastings Group Holdings Plc
Hastings Group placing at 216 pence per share-bookrunners
Hastings Group Holdings Plc
Hastings Investco, others to sell 45 mln shares in Hastings Group - bookrunner
Bookrunner : Hastings Investco, Neil Utley, Utley Family Charitable Trust, Richard Brewster to sell about 45 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner . Placing shares represent approximately 6.8 pct of the company’s issued share capital - bookrunner . Final number of placing shares to be placed and placing price will be agreed at close of the bookbuild process- bookrunner . Goldman Sachs, Barclays Bank and Credit Suisse Securities are acting as joint bookrunners on placing - bookrunner Further company coverage: [HSTG.L] (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Hastings H1 opg profit up 20 pct; on track to meet, beat all targets
Hastings Group Holdings Plc
Visa Inc completes acquisition of Visa Europe
Visa Inc
BRIEF-Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct
* INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY
