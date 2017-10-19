HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)
850.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
850.00
--
--
--
--
325,867
856.50
504.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Homeserve buys U.S. home services company, funded by placing
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc
Homeserve says trading in-line with expectations
Homeserve Plc
Homeserve says continues to trade in line with guidance
Homeserve Plc
Homeserve full-year profit rises 9 pct
Homeserve Plc
Homeserve PLC sees FY 2016 outlook in line with expectations
Homeserve PLC:Expects FY 2016 results for the group to be in line with the company's expectations, with both the UK and International businesses performing well. Full Article
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
- Are Homeserve plc, FirstGroup plc and DCC plc Ord Euro0.25 buys after today's updates?
- Are Sirius Minerals plc, Homeserve plc and Stagecoach Group plc too good to miss?
- Should you buy Kingfisher plc, Cranswick plc, AA plc and Homeserve plc following today's news?
- Terrific Growth Picks For Tough Times: Barclays PLC, Homeserve plc & Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Will easyJet plc, Homeserve plc & BT Group plc Beat The Market Again In 2016?
- Can Admiral Group plc, Persimmon plc, NEXT plc & Homeserve plc Continue To Outperform The Market?