Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hiscox to increase capacity to 1.6 bln stg amidst "widespread market turn"
Hiscox appoints Kate Markham as CEO for its London market business
Hiscox Ltd issues update on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma
HISCOX estimates net claims of about $150 mln from hurricane Harvey
Hiscox completes sale of HK division of Directasia
Hiscox to decide on new EU-based insurance co by end of Q1-CEO
Hiscox says H1 pretax profit before currency 118.7 mln stg
Co-Operative Bank appoints Hiscox exec as CFO
Hiscox Ltd announces appointment of group chief financial officer
Hiscox Ltd:Says Hamayou Akbar Hussain will join the Hiscox Group as Group Chief Financial Officer. Full Article
Hiscox Ltd to sell Hong Kong division of DirectAsia
Hiscox Ltd:Says that it has reached an agreement to sell the Hong Kong division of its DirectAsia business to Well Link Group Holdings Limited, a member of a Hong Kong based financial conglomerate.Says transaction, which allows Hiscox to focus the future growth of DirectAsia on its operations in Singapore and Thailand, is subject to regulatory approval from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) in Hong Kong. Full Article
FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
Oct 20 Losses from Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters, including hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Mexico City earthquake and other events, have led global insurers and reinsurers to issue profit warnings.
