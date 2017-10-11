Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hiscox to increase capacity to 1.6 bln stg amidst "widespread market turn"​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :‍ENVISAGES A 2018 CAPACITY OF £1.6 BILLION FOR SYNDICATE 33, SUBJECT TO LLOYD'S APPROVAL​.‍THIS REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF £450 MILLION FROM 2017​.‍INCREASE IN CAPACITY IS DRIVEN BY AN ANTICIPATED IMPROVEMENT IN MARKET.‍INCREASE IN CAPACITY IS DRIVEN BY DESIRE TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CAPACITY AVAILABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN A WIDESPREAD MARKET TURN​.HISCOX - ‍INCREASE FOLLOWS A PERIOD OF SIGNIFICANT CATASTROPHE ACTIVITY IN 2017 IN WHICH MORE THAN $100 BILLION OF INDUSTRY CAPITAL IS ESTIMATED DESTROYED​.

Hiscox appoints Kate Markham as CEO for its London market business

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :APPOINTMENT OF KATE MARKHAM AS CEO FOR ITS LONDON MARKET BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL‍​.HISCOX - IT IS NEW POSITION WORKING CLOSELY WITH PAUL LAWRENCE, WHO REMAINS CUO OF HISCOX LONDON MARKET AND JOINT ACTIVE UNDERWRITER FOR SYNDICATE 33.HISCOX - KATE MARKHAM AND PAUL LAWRENCE WILL BE ON THE HISCOX LTD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE.

Hiscox Ltd issues update on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Oct 2 (Reuters) - HISCOX LTD ::‍UNDERTAKEN A FIRST ESTIMATE OF COMBINED IMPACT OF HURRICANE HARVEY AND HURRICANE IRMA​.HISCOX ESTIMATES COMBINED NET CLAIMS OF APPROXIMATELY US$225 MILLION​.

HISCOX estimates net claims of about $150 mln from hurricane Harvey

Sept 18 (Reuters) - HISCOX LTD ::IMPACT OF HURRICANE HARVEY.‍BASED ON AN INSURED MARKET LOSS OF US$25 BILLION (EXCLUDING GOVERNMENT BACKED NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM), HISCOX ESTIMATES NET CLAIMS OF APPROXIMATELY US$150 MILLION​.‍THIS IS WITHIN GROUP'S MODELLED RANGE OF CLAIMS FOR AN EVENT OF THIS NATURE, AND REINSURANCE PROTECTIONS FOR GROUP REMAIN SUBSTANTIALLY INTACT​.‍HISCOX WILL ANNOUNCE AN ESTIMATE OF NET CLAIMS ARISING FROM HURRICANE IRMA, ONCE IMPACT OF THAT STORM HAS BECOME CLEARER​.‍HARVEY HAS ALSO HIGHLIGHTED LACK OF FLOOD COVER FOR LARGE PARTS OF US MARKET- CEO​.‍HISCOX HAS TWO PRINCIPAL AREAS OF EXPOSURE: THROUGH REINSURANCE BUSINESS AND THROUGH INSURANCE LINES, INCLUDING FLOOD COVER FOR HOMEOWNERS AND BUSINESSES​.‍2017 WILL BE AN EXPENSIVE YEAR FOR NATURAL CATASTROPHES BUT INDUSTRY CAN COPE-CEO​.

Hiscox completes sale of HK division of Directasia

Hiscox Ltd : Hiscox completes sale of HK division of Directasia . Hiscox group completes sale of Hong Kong division of Directasia to well link .Hiscox group now focusing future growth strategy of Directasia on Singapore and Thailand.

Hiscox to decide on new EU-based insurance co by end of Q1-CEO

Hiscox Ltd : "We haven't decided on anywhere yet, there are 10 countries where we could possibly set up" new EU-based insurance company - CEO . "We've begun a project and we'll decide by the end of Q1 next year what we're going to do" - CEO . "Given our prime minister Theresa May's caution on activating clause 50, we don't feel like we have to make a decision immediately" - CEO Further company coverage: [HSX.L].

Hiscox says H1 pretax profit before currency 118.7 mln stg

Hiscox Ltd : Hiscox retail continues to perform well, and was biggest contributor to profit in first half. . Hiscox london market grew by 9.7% in local currency, benefiting from new classes of business and expertise in niche areas. . Profit before tax excluding foreign exchange gain or loss £118.7 million (2015: £150.8 million). . Earnings per share were 70.4p (2015: 43.7p) and net tangible assets per share grew to 545.3p (2015: 462.8p). . Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 8.5 penceper share . Hiscox usa delivered growth of 32.8% in local currency. . Board of hiscox ltd has declared an interim dividend for 2016 of 8.5p per share (2015: 8.0p) an increase of 6.3%. . There is a great deal of uncertainty about what is going to happen now uk has voted to leave european union. We are preparing for a range of outcomes .Ross written premium grew by 9.3% to £244.4 million (2015: £223.6 million)..

Co-Operative Bank appoints Hiscox exec as CFO

Co-Operative Bank Plc : Co-Operative Bank - appointment of CFO and confirmation of board director . Appointment of John Worth as chief financial officer and confirmation of a board director .Says John Baines will step down from board on Sept. 28 and leave bank on Oct. 1 2016.

Hiscox Ltd announces appointment of group chief financial officer

Hiscox Ltd:Says Hamayou Akbar Hussain will join the Hiscox Group as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Hiscox Ltd to sell Hong Kong division of DirectAsia

Hiscox Ltd:Says that it has reached an agreement to sell the Hong Kong division of its DirectAsia business to Well Link Group Holdings Limited, a member of a Hong Kong based financial conglomerate.Says transaction, which allows Hiscox to focus the future growth of DirectAsia on its operations in Singapore and Thailand, is subject to regulatory approval from the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) in Hong Kong.