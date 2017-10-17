HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 421.1 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 5.61 billion rupees versus 6.02 billion rupees last year.

HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit down about 16 pct

Ht Media Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 309.3 million rupees . Sept quarter consol net sales 5.96 billion rupees . Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 368.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.95 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 285 million rupees.

HT Media June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

HT Media Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 224.1 million rupees; consol net sales 6.09 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.83 billion rupees . Further company coverage [HTML.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Koovs says India's HT Media to invest 3 mln pounds in co

Koovs Plc : Koovs Plc confirms strategic investment by HT Media . Confirm strategic investment in company of 3.0 million pounds from HT Media Limited through issue of 12 million new ordinary shares at a price of 25p/per share . Funds will be used for investment in marketing .Continues to be in discussion with other investors in order to close current funding round by 30 june 2016..

India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit rises

HT Media Ltd : India's HT Media Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 496.8 million rupees; consol net sales 6.25 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 394.3 million rupees .