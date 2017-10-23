Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Havells India Sept-qtr profit up 17 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Havells India Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 1.71 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year.Havells India Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 1.45 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 17.77 billion rupees versus 15.59 billion rupees last year.

Havells India to acquire up to 70 pct stake in Promptec

Havells India Ltd : Signs pact with Promptec; to acquire up to 70% stake in Promptec. .

Havells India says it is launching solar solutions

Havells India Ltd : Co is launching solar solutions including solar power generating systems, home lighting kits, solar pumps, solar street lights etc . Products will be assembled/ manufactured in neemrana and will be rolled out pan India in phases starting from June 2016 .

Havells India March-quarter net profit rises

Havells India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 3.66 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 14.63 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.86 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of inr 3 per share . Says March-quarter exceptional gain 2.02 billion rupees .

Havells India forays into automation and smart solution business segment

Havells India Ltd : Havells forays into automation and smart solution business segment . Expects revenue of 1 billion rupees from automation and control business by 2020 .

Havells India Ltd declares special dividend

Havells India Ltd:Says that the board has declared special dividend at the rate of 300 pct. on face value of equity shares of the company i.e. 3 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupees each.Says dividend shall be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or before March 03, 2016.

Havells India Ltd announces receipt of order

Havells India Ltd:Says that it has obtained an order for LED Street Lights from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, joint venture company of PSUs of Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Havells India Ltd subsidiary Havells Holdings Limited, Isle of Man proposes to divest 80 pct. stake in Havells Sylvania Malta BV

Havells India Ltd:Says that it has received an intimation from its wholly owned subsidiary, Havells Holdings Limited, that it proposes to enter into definitive agreement with Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co Ltd (Feilo) to divest 80 pct. stake in Havells Sylvania Malta BV.Further, Havells India Ltd proposes to divest 80 pct. stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Havells Exim Limited, Hongkong.Says combined equity value for 100 pct. stake for both companies is 186 million euros (about 13.40 bln Indian rupees), subject to adjustments, if any.Says Havells cumulative investment value stands at 9.80 bln Indian rupees.