Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::DGAP-NEWS: CAPITAL STAGE AG ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL WIND TURBINE GENERATORS IN LOWER SAXONY WITH A TOTAL GENERATION CAPACITY OF 10 MW.TOTAL INVESTMENT VOLUME, INCLUDING PROJECT-RELATED DEBT FINANCING,AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 21.9 MILLION​.‍EXPECTS INSTALLATIONS TO GENERATE REVENUE OF ABOUT 2 MILLION EUROS FROM FIRST FY OF OPERATION ONWARDS​.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - CAPITAL STAGE AG ::ACQUIRES SOLAR AND WIND ENERGY PLANTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF ALMOST 20 MW FOR INSTITUTIONAL FUND INVESTORS.‍TOTAL OUTPUT OF ASSETS MANAGED FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS HAS INCREASED TO OVER 300 MW​.

Capital Stage AG :Announcement regarding discontinuance of stock exchange dealing in tendered other Chorus shares .

Capital Stage AG : As of September 1, 2016, 14:00 (CET), takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 9,094,831 CHORUS shares .This corresponds to about 32.83 percent of issued share capital and existing voting rights.

Capital Stage AG : As of Aug. 25 takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 7,397,098 CHORUS shares .This corresponds to approx. 26.70 pct of issued share capital and existing voting rights.

Capital Stage AG : Capital Stage confirms forecast for FY 2016 after strong first half-year . H1 operating EBITDA rose 21 percent to 50.8 million euros ($57.22 million) . H1 operating EBIT rose 14.7 percent to 31.9 million euros .Increased H1 revenues by approximately 24% to 64.9 million euros compared to prior year period.

Capital Stage AG : As of 18 August 2016 takeover offer regarding acquisition of all no-par bearer shares of Chorus has been accepted for a total of 5,850,091 Chorus shares .This corresponds to approximately 21.12 pct of issued share capital and existing voting rights as of reference date of Chorus, as far as publicly known.

Energiekontor AG : With Grevenbroich repowering project, Energiekontor chalks up another wind farm sale in North Rhine-Westphalia .Energiekontor is to sell its third repowering project at Grevenbroich to Capital Stage AG.

Capital Stage AG : Continues succesfull cooperation with the Energiekontor and acquires another onshore wind park in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany) with a capacity of 7.5 MW . Total investment volume for onshore wind park acquired, including debt financing on project level, sums up to some 20.0 million euros ($22.29 million) . Beginning with first full year of operation, Capital Stage expects new wind park to generate revenue contributions of nearly 2.0 million euros .Grid connection is scheduled to be established during Q4 of 2016.

Chorus Clean Energy AG : Major shareholder and board members of Chorus accept offer . Capital Stage AG publishes exchange offer for shares in Chorus Clean Energy AG - acceptance period begins .Chorus shareholders can exchange three (3) Chorus shares for five (5) Capital Stage shares.