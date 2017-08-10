Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hardwoods reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc -:Hardwoods announces strong second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.0725 per share.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45.Q2 sales rose 75.3 percent to c$275.3 million.Hardwoods Distribution Inc - ‍consistent with first half of year, we anticipate mid-single digit organic growth in remainder of 2017​.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.41, revenue view c$269.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hardwoods qtrly earnings per share $0.32

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces second quarter 2016 results . Q2 sales rose 9.5 percent to C$157 million . Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.0625per share .Qtrly earnings per share $0.32.

Hardwoods renews Canadian credit facility, extends for 5 years

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Hardwoods announces renewal of Canadian credit facility . Renewal of facility includes extending term of revolving credit facility for 5 years . Renewal of Canadian revolving credit facility available to unit .Facility renewal includes committed credit line of up to $20 million.

Hardwoods Distribution confirms 14 pct dividend increase

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Amended its dividend policy to increase its annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share .Hardwoods completes acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and confirms 14 pct dividend increase.

Hardwoods Distribution says closing conditions satisfied for Rugby Architectural Building Products deal

Hardwoods Distribution Inc - :Co announces closing conditions satisfied for acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products and exchange of subscription receipts.

Hardwoods says $107 mln acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Deal expected to be immediately accretive to both cash flow per share and earnings per share . Board approved amendment to dividend policy to increase annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share . Following closing of transaction, all of rugby's 560 employees are expected to remain in place . In connection with transaction, has entered into agreement with syndicate of investment dealers led by cormark securities . About 60 percent of purchase price will be funded through increase in borrowing . Hardwoods may pay future earn-out consideration of up to us$13 million in form of shares or cash at option of hardwoods . Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public on a bought deal basis 3.5 million subscription receipts at c$14.50/ subscription receipt .Hardwoods announces us$107 million acquisition of rugby architectural building products, c$50 million bought deal financing and a 14% dividend increase.

Hardwoods Q1 revenue $157.4 million

Hardwoods Distribution Inc : Q1 revenue increased 16.5% year-over-year to $157.4 million . "outlook for canadian market remains neutral, with 2016 housing starts expected to remain consistent with 2015 levels" .Hardwoods announces first quarter 2016 results.

Hardwoods Distribution declares Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc:Declares quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share.Payable on April 29, 2016 to shareholders of record as at April 19, 2016.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc announces changes in executive leadership

Hardwoods Distribution Inc:Announces that Lance Blanco will step down from his current position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 7, 2016.Blanco will also resign his position as a Director of the Company.Succeeding Blanco as Chief Executive Officer is Rob Brown.Brown will also assume a position as Director of the Company.