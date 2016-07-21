Edition:
Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

HWDN.L on London Stock Exchange

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Howden Joinery says H1 pretax profit group 74.8 mln stg
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Howden Joinery Group Plc : H1 profit before tax increased to £74.8m (2015: £59.2m), group revenue was £528.9m (2015: £482.6m) . Referendum result has created uncertainty about outlook for remainder of year, but no evidence of any impact on demand so far . Interim dividend 3.3 penceper share . H1 revenue 528.9 million stg versus 482.6 million stg year ago . H1 pretax profit 74.8 million stg versus 59.2 million stg year ago . Performance in first half of year was in line with our expectations for 2016 .Interim dividend of 3.3p per share (2015: 2.8p).  Full Article

Howden Joinery Group Plc recommends final dividend
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Howden Joinery Group Plc:Says the board has decided to recommend to shareholders final dividend of 7.1p, giving a total dividend for the year of 9.9p (2014: 8.4p).Says dividend is payable to ordinary shareholders who are on register of shareholders at May 20, 2016 and payable on June 17, 2016.  Full Article

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19

(Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend) LONDON, Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT

