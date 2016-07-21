Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)
407.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
407.50
--
--
--
--
2,573,915
479.50
344.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Howden Joinery says H1 pretax profit group 74.8 mln stg
Howden Joinery Group Plc
Howden Joinery Group Plc recommends final dividend
Howden Joinery Group Plc:Says the board has decided to recommend to shareholders final dividend of 7.1p, giving a total dividend for the year of 9.9p (2014: 8.4p).Says dividend is payable to ordinary shareholders who are on register of shareholders at May 20, 2016 and payable on June 17, 2016. Full Article
CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
(Corrects to show FTSE 250 also had companies going ex-dividend) LONDON, Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.55 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
- Should you follow directors buying shares at Barclays plc, RSA Insurance Group plc & Howden Joinery Group plc?
- Is Now The Perfect Time To Buy Quindell Plc, International Personal Finance Plc And Howden Joinery Group Plc?
- Why Imagination Technologies Group plc, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC And Howden Joinery Group Plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today
- 3 Shares Set To Beat The FTSE 100 Today
- 3 FTSE 100 Shares Hitting New Highs
- 3 Shares The FTSE Should Beat Today