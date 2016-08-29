High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO)
High arctic energy services announces acquisition of Tervita Corp's production services division
High Arctic Energy Services Inc
High Arctic Energy Services qtrly revenue of $43.5 million
High Arctic Energy Services Inc
High Arctic Energy Services Inc declares monthly dividend
High Arctic Energy Services Inc:Says Directors has approved a monthly dividend payment of $0.0165 per share to holders of common shares.Dividend is payable on February 12, 2016, to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016. Full Article
High Arctic Energy Services Inc approves monthly dividend payment
High Arctic Energy Services Inc:Approves monthly dividend payment of $0.0165 per share to holders of common shares.Payable on Dec. 14 to holders of High Arctic common shares of record at the close of business on Nov. 30.Ex-dividend date is Nov. 27. Full Article
High Arctic Energy Services Inc announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer
High Arctic Energy Services Inc:Announces the appointment of Brian Peters as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective November 16, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid
* High Arctic Energy Services - co is authorized to purchase up to 2.9 million common shares, representing approximately 10 percent of public float of High Arctic