Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA)

Hypermarcas SA:Henkel & Co KGAa AG filed on Tuesday a request with Brazilian antitrust regulators to review a decision to approve Coty Inc's purchase last month of Hypermarcas SA's beauty care unit - RTRS.Henkel is challenging a Dec. 7 decision by antitrust watchdog Cade to approve Coty's acquisition with no conditions of dozens of brands and several factories that Hypermarcas owned - RTRS.In a document, Brazilian law firm Levy Salomão, which represents Henkel in the matter, said Cade failed to consider the combined impact of the Hypermarcas deal with Coty's recent acquisition of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty care products - RTRS.Both transactions would allegedly give Coty as much as a 35% market share in Brazil's hair coloring market, the document said - RTRS.Coty agreed in July to pay P&G $12.5 bln for 43 brands, and also offered in Nov about $1 billion to buy Hypermarcas's beauty care unit. "The combined effect of these transactions will substantially change the Brazilian cosmetics and personal care industries", the document said - RTRS.The petition will be analyzed by Cade councilor João Paulo Resende. Should he find Henkel's petition valid, the request will be analyzed and discussed by Cade's board of councilors - RTRS.Henkel challenged Cade's initial approval since the former was found to be an interested third party in the transaction. Henkel competed for the Hypermarcas and P&G deals, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter - RTRS.