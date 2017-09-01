Edition:
United Kingdom

Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)

HYPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,700.00ZAc
2:19pm BST
Change (% chg)

-58.00 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
10,758.00
Open
10,770.00
Day's High
10,770.00
Day's Low
10,604.00
Volume
360,467
Avg. Vol
537,778
52-wk High
13,545.00
52-wk Low
10,400.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hyprop Investments reports FY revenue of 3.16 billion rand
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hyprop Investments Ltd ::SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.FY REVENUE 3.16 BILLION RAND VERSUS 3.07 BILLION RAND.FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 2.75 BILLION RAND VERSUS 2.81 BILLION RAND.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 644.4 CENTS.  Full Article

Hyprop Investment says FY diluted HEPS at 567.3 cents versus 543.7 cents year ago
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

Hyprop Investments Ltd : Summarised consolidated results for the year ended 30 June 2016 . Final dividend up 14,9 pct . Fy revenue 3.078 billion rand versus 2.703 billion rand a year earlier . Agreements have been reached for disposal of somerset value mart and glenfield office park for r185 million and r180 million respectively . Fy diluted headline earnings per share 567,3 cents versus 543,7 cents year ago .Net asset value (nav) per share at 30 june 2016 increased by 6,1% to r94,50 (30 june 2015: r89,04).  Full Article

Hyprop Investments says raised 700 mln rand via book build
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Hyprop Investments Ltd :Amount of capital raised was increased to 700 million rand at a price of 135.00 rand per share, representing a 4.2 pct premium to 30 day VWAP.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hyprop Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Hyprop Investments reports FY revenue of 3.16 billion rand

* SUMMARISED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

» More HYPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials