Hypoport AG (HYQGn.DE)

Hypoport sees Q3 ‍EBIT at more than EUR 5 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG: DUE TO WEAK DEVELOPMENTS IN THE INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS BUSINESS UNIT, HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS EBIT FOR THE GROUP TO BE LOWER IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 THAN IN THE SAME QUARTER IN 2016.‍REVENUE IS PREDICTED TO BE MORE THAN EUR48 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2017 (Q3 2016: EUR39.8 MILLION)​.SEES Q3 ‍EBIT TO BE MORE THAN EUR5 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR5.9 MILLION)​.

Hypoport ‍9 m-th transaction volume of EUROPACE B2B up 9.6 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG ::‍9 M-TH OVERALL TRANSACTION VOLUME OF EUROPACE B2B FINANCIAL MARKETPLACE ROSE BY 9.6 PER CENT TO EUR36.4 BILLION​.

Hypoport: Hypoport Invest acquires two apartment buildings

Hypoport AG : Hypoport Invest acquires two apartment buildings .Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price.

Hypoport H1 EBIT up at 11.1 mln euros

Hypoport AG : H1 consolidated revenue rose by 9 percent to 73.7 million euros ($82.33 million) (H1 2015: 67.5 million euros) . In H1 growth in EBIT was well into double digits, with a rise of 22 percent to 11.1 million euros (H1 2015: 9.1 million euros) . Management board's forecasts for second half of year are positive .'For 2016 as a whole, we continue to forecast revenue and earnings growth that is just into double digits, both at group level and in three business units', says Chief Executive Officer Ronald Slabke.

Hypoport sees revenue of approx. 73 million euros in H1

Hypoport AG : For first half of 2016, Hypoport predicts revenue of approximately 73 million euros ($80.85 million) (H1 2015: 67.5 million euros) .H1 EBIT of approx. 11 million euros. EBIT therefore rose exceptionally strongly, increasing by approx. 20 per cent year on year (H1 2015: eur9.1 million).

Hypoport acquires NKK Programm Service AG

Hypoport AG : Hypoport acquires NKK Programm Service AG . When transaction has been completed, Hypoport Insurtech GmbH will pay a cash purchase price for shares in low single-digit millions .Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2016 at latest.

Hypoport comments on FY 2016 outlook

Hypoport AG:Continues to forecast revenue and earnings growth for FY 2016 as a whole that is just into double digits, both at group level and in three business units.FY 2015 reported revenue 138.98 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 156.40 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hypoport says Deutsche Postbank reduces its shareholding in Hypoport to under 5.0 pct

Hypoport AG:Deutsche Postbank has changed its shareholding in Hypoport AG from 9.7 percent to under 5.0 percent.

Hypoport approves share repurchase programme

Hypoport AG:Approves share repurchase programme ‍.To repurchase up to 60,000 of company's own shares​.Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day​ ‍.Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 65.00 euros (excluding purchase-related costs)​.