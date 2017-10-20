Hypoport AG (HYQGn.DE)
122.15EUR
4:35pm BST
€1.40 (+1.16%)
€120.75
€121.00
€122.85
€119.50
45,782
24,050
€164.00
€60.33
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hypoport sees Q3 EBIT at more than EUR 5 mln
Oct 20 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG
Hypoport 9 m-th transaction volume of EUROPACE B2B up 9.6 pct
Oct 17 (Reuters) - HYPOPORT AG
Hypoport: Hypoport Invest acquires two apartment buildings
Hypoport AG
Hypoport H1 EBIT up at 11.1 mln euros
Hypoport AG
Hypoport sees revenue of approx. 73 million euros in H1
Hypoport AG
Hypoport acquires NKK Programm Service AG
Hypoport AG
Hypoport comments on FY 2016 outlook
Hypoport AG:Continues to forecast revenue and earnings growth for FY 2016 as a whole that is just into double digits, both at group level and in three business units.FY 2015 reported revenue 138.98 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 156.40 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Hypoport says Deutsche Postbank reduces its shareholding in Hypoport to under 5.0 pct
Hypoport AG:Deutsche Postbank has changed its shareholding in Hypoport AG from 9.7 percent to under 5.0 percent. Full Article
Hypoport approves share repurchase programme
Hypoport AG:Approves share repurchase programme .To repurchase up to 60,000 of company's own shares.Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day .Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 65.00 euros (excluding purchase-related costs). Full Article
BRIEF-Hypoport sees Q3 EBIT at more than EUR 5 mln
* DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG: DUE TO WEAK DEVELOPMENTS IN THE INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS BUSINESS UNIT, HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS EBIT FOR THE GROUP TO BE LOWER IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 THAN IN THE SAME QUARTER IN 2016