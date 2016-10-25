Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)
6.74EUR
9:08am BST
€-0.01 (-0.10%)
€6.75
€6.74
€6.78
€6.72
644,649
12,815,706
€7.30
€5.53
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Spain's Iberdrola to increase interim dividend by 8 pct against 2016 results
Iberdrola
Iberdrola to build two new wind farms on Canary Islands for 40 mln euros
Iberdrola SA
Iberdrola signs a 200 mln euros loan with the EIB
Iberdrola SA
Spain's Iberdrola says Brexit impact on profit fully covered
Spain's Iberdrola
Gamesa to supply 298 MW at Avangrid Renewables wind complex in US
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
UK's competition watchdog announces energy market reforms
Competition and Markets Authority : Publishes final energy market reforms . Over 30 measures will be brought in to drive down costs . Concluded its energy market investigation setting out a wide range of reforms to modernise the market for the benefit of customers . Investigation found that 70 pct of domestic customers of 6 largest energy firms still on an expensive ‘default’ standard variable tariff . Has found customers have been paying 1.4 billion stg a year more than they would in a fully competitive market . Suppliers will be ordered to give ofgem details of all customers who have been on their default tariff for more than three years . Details of all customers on default tariff for more than 3 yrs will be put on a secure database .Ofgem will also be given much greater influence over the detailed codes that govern the working of the market. Full Article
Iberdrola sells stakes in Italian renewable units for 194 mln euros
Iberdrola SA
Indra's unit to partner with Iberdrola in technological transformation project
Indra Sistemas SA
Ferrovial to build dam and power plant for Iberdrola in Portugal
Iberdrola SA
Iberdrola SA approves dividends, affirms outlook for 2020
Iberdrola SA:Approves dividend which includes payment of 0.03 euros gross per share for FY 2015.Approves capital increase of market value of up to 855 million euros ($971 million) and 985 million euros in order to implement scrip dividend scheme.Sees 2020 net profit at around 3.00 billion euros.Sees 2020 EBITDA at around 10.00 billion euros. Full Article
Exclusive - Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted
MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.