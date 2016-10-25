Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spain's Iberdrola to increase interim dividend by 8 pct against 2016 results

Iberdrola : Says is proposing paying an interim dividend of 0.135 euros ($0.1469) per share against 2016 results, an increase of 8 percent against a previous dividend of 0.125 euros . The company pays out through a scrip dividend, where investors can choose between a cash payment or shares . Against 2015 results, the company paid a gross dividend of 0.28 euros per share and its target is to grow dividends in line with profits .Company has a payout target of between 65 percent and 75 percent.

Iberdrola to build two new wind farms on Canary Islands for 40 mln euros

Iberdrola SA : To build two new wind farms on Canary Islands for about 40 million euros ($45 million) .The wind farms Las Aulagas (13.8 MW) and Chimiche II (18.4 MW) will be located on Tenerife.

Iberdrola signs a 200 mln euros loan with the EIB

Iberdrola SA : Signs a loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) of 200 million euros ($223.92 million) for innovation projects in networks and renewables Further company coverage: [IBE.MC] ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Spain's Iberdrola says Brexit impact on profit fully covered

Spain's Iberdrola : Says first half net profit of 1.46 billion euros ($1.61 billion), slightly above a Reuters forecast for 1.44 billion euros . Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 3.89 billion euros, also beating a Reuters forecast for 3.82 billion euros . Confirms its targets for a year-end Ebitda growth of around 5 percent and net profit growth of more than 5 percent . Owner of Scottish power says negative impact of Brexit due to fall of sterling to be partially offset by evolution of dollar . Says Brexit hit on net profit fully covered by derivatives and other financial instruments Reuters forecast [http://bit.ly/29XAn02] Further company coverage: [IBE.MC] ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Gamesa to supply 298 MW at Avangrid Renewables wind complex in US

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA : Says its US unit, Gamesa Wind US, and Avangrid Renewables LLC, a company from Iberdrola group, have reached a deal for the supply of 142 wind turbines of 298 MW in total .The turbine supply to the farm in the state of New Mexico, the United States, will begin in the first quarter of 2017.

UK's competition watchdog announces energy market reforms

Competition and Markets Authority : Publishes final energy market reforms . Over 30 measures will be brought in to drive down costs . Concluded its energy market investigation setting out a wide range of reforms to modernise the market for the benefit of customers . Investigation found that 70 pct of domestic customers of 6 largest energy firms still on an expensive ‘default’ standard variable tariff . Has found customers have been paying 1.4 billion stg a year more than they would in a fully competitive market . Suppliers will be ordered to give ofgem details of all customers who have been on their default tariff for more than three years . Details of all customers on default tariff for more than 3 yrs will be put on a secure database .Ofgem will also be given much greater influence over the detailed codes that govern the working of the market.

Iberdrola sells stakes in Italian renewable units for 194 mln euros

Iberdrola SA :Iberdrola sells stakes in Italian renewable units for 194 million euros ($217.6 million).

Indra's unit to partner with Iberdrola in technological transformation project

Indra Sistemas SA : Says its unit Minsait will be Iberdrola's partner in digital transformation project of network asset management Further company coverage: [IDR.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).

Ferrovial to build dam and power plant for Iberdrola in Portugal

Iberdrola SA : Says selected consortium headed by Ferrovial to build dam and hydroelectric power plant worth 90 million euros ($102.7 million) in Portugal Further company coverage: [IBE.MC] ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Iberdrola SA approves dividends, affirms outlook for 2020

Iberdrola SA:Approves dividend which includes payment of 0.03 euros gross per share for FY 2015.Approves capital increase of market value of up to 855 million euros ($971 million) and 985 million euros in order to implement scrip dividend scheme.Sees 2020 net profit at around 3.00 billion euros.Sees 2020 EBITDA at around 10.00 billion euros.