IBI Group Inc (IBG.TO)
7.08CAD
8:59pm BST
$-0.05 (-0.70%)
$7.13
$7.09
$7.10
$7.06
2,605
25,652
$7.84
$5.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ibi Group announces Increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $40 Mln in Gross Proceeds
Ibi Group Inc
IBI Group announces $35 million bought deal financing
IBI Group Inc
Ibi Group qtrly earnings per share $0.14
Ibi Group Inc
IBI Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.12
IBI Group Inc
IBI Group Inc announces rights offering
IBI Group Inc:Rights offering to raise maximum proceeds of $9,133,000.Four rights will entitle a shareholder to subscribe for one common share upon payment of the subscription price of $1.60 per common share. Full Article
BRIEF-IBI Group Q2 earnings per share C$0.13
* IBI Group Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results