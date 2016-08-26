IBI Group Inc (IBG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ibi Group Inc : IBI Group Inc. announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing from $35 million to $40 million in gross proceeds .Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of co's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30 2018.

IBI Group Inc : IBI Group Inc. Announces $35 million bought deal financing . Debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 5.50% per annum . Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund partial redemption of company's 6.0% convertible debentures maturing on June 30, 2018 . Debentures will have a maturity date of December 31, 2021 .Will issue on "bought deal" basis $35 million amount of convertible subordinated debentures for $1,000 per principal amount of debentures.

Ibi Group Inc : Ibi group inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Ibi group inc says forecasting approximately $350 million in total revenue for year ended december 31, 2016 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Revenue for three months ended june 30, 2016 was $90.4 million compared to $80.9 million for same period in 2015 . Ibi group inc says company continues to see an increase in committed work to be delivered in 2016 .Qtrly earnings per share $0.14.

IBI Group Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.12 . Says revenue for three months ended March 31, 2016 was $88.6 million compared with $77.5 million for same period in 2015 .Says forecasting $355 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2016.

IBI Group Inc:Rights offering to raise maximum proceeds of $9,133,000.Four rights will entitle a shareholder to subscribe for one common share upon payment of the subscription price of $1.60 per common share.