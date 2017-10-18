International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IBM says security software grew double digits in Q3

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::IBM says "security software grew double digits this quarter and is clearly a hot market for us" - conf call.IBM says in quarter, IBM Z revenue grew 62 percent year-to-year and margins expanded after launch of the Z14 program in mid-September - conf call.IBM, on revenue growth from Q3 to Q4, says "this year, we'd expect stronger sequential performance, due in part to the mainframe cycle" - conf call.

IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results

Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :IBM reports 2017 third-quarter results.Q3 revenue $19.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.6 billion.Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80.Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95.IBM - qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.92; operating (non-GAAP) of $3.30​.IBM - ‍maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations​.IBM - qtrly strategic imperatives revenue ‍up 11 percent​.Q3 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - ‍third-quarter cloud revenues increased 20 percent to $4.1 billion​.FY2017 earnings per share view $13.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.IBM - qtrly operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin of 47.6 percent, down 0.4 pts year-over-year‍​.

Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider

Oct 10 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp ::Oracle names IBM as strategic HR BPO provider.Oracle Corp - ‍named IBM as a strategic partner to provide business process outsourcing for human resources delivered on Oracle HCM cloud platform​.

Pfizer Inc, IBM announced a collaboration that will utilize IBM watson for drug discovery

Pfizer Inc : Ibm and pfizer to accelerate immuno-oncology research with watson for drug discovery .Pfizer inc - co, IBM announced a collaboration that will utilize ibm watson for drug discovery to help "accelerate" pfizer's research in immuno-oncology.

IBM Watson Health, Siemens Healthineers sign global alliance for population health management

International Business Machines Corp:IBM Watson Health and Siemens Healthineers sign five year, global strategic alliance in population health management.

Panasonic,IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei

Nikkei: Panasonic and IBM will join hands to develop household systems powered by artificial intelligence - nikkei . Panasonic and IBM will start off by introducing Ai-based systems in a "smart city" being built in southeastern berlin - nikkei .Panasonic will likely pay IBM for permission to use Watson - nikkei.

IBM says announces $200 mln investment

International Business Machines Corp :Says $200 million investment in new global headquarters for its Watson Internet Of Things business in munich.

IBM says plans to acquire Promontory Financial Group, a risk management and regulatory compliance consulting firm

: Ibm says it plans to acquire Promontory Financial Group, a risk management and regulatory compliance consulting firm . IBM says promontory's 600 professionals and offerings will form foundation of new Watson Financial Services portfolio .IBM says financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

IBM provides real-time payment processing for banks with new financial transaction manager

International Business Machines Corp :Time payment processing for banks with new financial transaction manager for immediate payments.

Royal Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations

Royal Philips : Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations .Sophie Bechu joins Philips as of Sept. 1 from International Business Machines Corp.