Ibstock PLC (IBST.L)
247.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
247.30
--
--
--
--
1,178,217
261.00
157.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ibstock CEO Wayne Sheppard to retire in 2018
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ibstock Plc
-Sale of 40.5 mln shares of Ibstock raises 70.9 mln stg - bookrunner
Bookrunner: Diamond (BC) S.A R.L announces that it has sold an aggregate of 40,500,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ibstock . Sale by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors at a price of 175 pence per ordinary share . Sale raising gross proceeds of approximately 70.9 million stg . Following sale, seller will hold 150,200,435 ordinary shares in ibstock, representing approximately 37.0 per cent of ibstock's entire issued share capital .Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms. Ibstock will not receive any proceeds from placing. Full Article
Sale of 40.5 mln shares of Ibstock plc - bookrunner
UBS Limited: Proposed placing of approximately 40.5 mln ordinary shares in Ibstock Plc . J.P.Morgan securities and UBS retained by Diamond (BC) S.A R.L to explore opportunity to sell about 40.5 mln shares in Ibstock Plc .Seller currently owns 190.7 mln shares, corresponding to 47.0 per cent of Ibstock's entire issued share capital. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 9.64 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 17
LONDON, Aug 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.64 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence)