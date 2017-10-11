Ibstock PLC (IBST.L)

Bookrunner: Diamond (BC) S.A R.L announces that it has sold an aggregate of 40,500,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ibstock . Sale by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors at a price of 175 pence per ordinary share . Sale raising gross proceeds of approximately 70.9 million stg . Following sale, seller will hold 150,200,435 ordinary shares in ibstock, representing approximately 37.0 per cent of ibstock's entire issued share capital .Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms. Ibstock will not receive any proceeds from placing.