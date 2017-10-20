Icade SA (ICAD.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ANF Immobilier to sell almost all of legacy portfolio in Marseille and 1 retail asset in Lyon to Primonial REIM

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER SA ::ANF IMMOBILIER: ENTRY INTO BINDING PROMISES TO BUY AND SELL MOST OF THE MARSEILLE RESIDENTIAL ASSETS AND ONE ASSET IN LYON WITH PRIMONIAL REIM.AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL REIM FOR ACQUISITION OF ALMOST ALL OF LEGACY PORTFOLIO IN MARSEILLE AND 1 RETAIL ASSET IN LYON.‍AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL REIM FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF 400 MILLION EUROS EXCLUDING DUTIES​.‍SUPERVISORY BOARD REMOVED RENAUD HABERKORN FROM OFFICE AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​.‍EMMANUELLE BABOULIN WAS APPOINTED AS MEMBER AND CHAIR OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​.

Icade consolidated revenue at end September increases to ‍​1.15 billion euros

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT END SEPT EUR ‍​1.15 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.99 BILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS 2017 OUTLOOK FOR NET CURRENT CASH FLOW PER SHARE: GROWTH OF AROUND 7%‍​.

Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Icade /ANF Immobilier /Eurazeo ::* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier.* To buy Eurazeo’s controlling interest in ANF Immobilier for €22.15 per ANF Immobilier share (i.e. a total price of about €213 million for the stake)..* Once the acquisition has been completed, Icade will own approximately 50.5% of the share capital and 50.2% of the voting rights1 in ANF Immobilier.* Acquisition of the controlling interest will be followed, in November 2017, by Icade’s filing a mandatory public tender offer for €22.15 per share, on the remaining shares making up ANF Immobilier’s capital .* Icade will fund this deal through debt and cash on hand .* Transaction will have a maximum impact of about +3% on Icade’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which stood at 39.4% as of June 30, 2017 .

RATP selects Emerige and Icade‍​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::RATP GROUP ENTRUSTS REALIZATION OF PRIVATE BUILDINGS OF ATELIERS VAUGIRARD TO EMERIGE AND ICADE‍​.

French property group Icade raises guidance

July 24 (Reuters) - Icade :Growing results in H1, implementation of the strategic plan stepped up, increased guidance.2017 outlook: guidance revised upward, increase in NCCF per share of around 7% compared to 2016.Icade results published on company website.

Icade signs a preliminary agreement for sales amounting to around 145 million euros

Icade SA : Signs a preliminary agreement to sell the Nanterre Seine business park and the Défense 3 office building . The final sale agreement is expected to be signed by the end of 2016 . Sale for a total amount of around 145 million euros ($162.55 million) Further company coverage: [ICAD.PA] ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Icade announces successful disposal of services activities

Icade SA :Says to have successfully sold its subsidiaries Icade Asset Management and Icade Conseil to Colliers International Group and its subsidiary Icade Property Management to Foncia Group.

Icade H1 group net current cash flow up at 145.9 million euros

Icade Sa : Icade well on track to deliver its guidance . H1 group net current cash flow 145.9 million euros ($160.64 million) versus 143.8 million euros year ago . In 2016, the group net current cash flow should also grow by over 3 pct compared with 2015 . H1 +6.3 pct in EPRA earnings from property investment per share versus June 30, 2015 to 1.85 euros .All of Icade' s property services activities are expected to be sold by Q3 2016.

Icade refinances a mortgage loan for 225 million euro

Icade SA : Refinances a mortgage loan for 225 million euro ($254.3 million) .Maturity of 20 years and a fixed rate of 2.172 pct, this new loan is 150bps below the initial interest rate.

Heracles Investissement acquires office building from Icade

Heracles Investissement: Acquires off plan office building in Lyon from Icade .Delivery scheduled for end 2017.