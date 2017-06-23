ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

June 23 (Reuters) - Euro Ceramics Ltd :Says ICICI Bank cuts stake in co by 2.24 percent to 3.41 percent.

ICICI Bank Ltd :ICICI Prudential Life Insuarance Co IPO of 181.3 million shares offer priced at 334 rupees per equity share.

India cenbank identifies SBI, ICICI Bank as domestic key banks in 2016

Reserve Bank of India: RBI identifies SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2016 . Retained SBI and ICICI Bank's bucketing structure as it was last year . Framework also requires D-SIBs to be placed in four buckets depending upon their systemic importance scores . Additional CET1 requirement for the 2 banks has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and would become fully effective from April 1, 2019 . Additional CET1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer. .

ICICI Bank Ltd : ICICI Bank and Apollo to collaborate in asset resolution . ICICI bank-co, Apollo India credit opportunity management, Aion capital management entered into MoU for working together for debt resolution in India . MoU envisages establishment of asset reconstruction co, and acquisition of debt exposures from lenders as well as equity stakes in companies . Objective of partnership to streamline operations of borrowers, facilitate deleveraging and arrange additional funding on a case-by-case basis . Initiative will seek to revitalize distressed assets and maximize economic value .

ICICI Bank Ltd : Exec says have set up a credit monitoring group . Exec says has watchlist loans of 387.23 billion rupees . Exec says added 82.49 billion rupees to bad loans in June quarter . Exec says June quarter NIM was 3.16 percent versus 3.37 percent in Q4 . Further company coverage [ICBK.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

ICICI Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 22.32 billion rupees . June-quarter gross NPA 5.87 percent . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 21.99 billion rupees . June-quarter interest earned 133.30 billion rupees;provisions 25.15 billion rupees . June-quarter net NPA 3.35 percent versus 2.98 percent previous quarter . The profit alert and the gross NPA alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .

ICICI Bank Ltd : Seeks members' nod to borrow via issue of NCDs, including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures, for up to 250 billion rupees .

Gokaldas Exports Ltd : Icici bank cuts stake in co by 2.22 percent to 7.68 percent between June 14, 2016 to June 21, 2016 .

ICICI Bank Ltd's board sale of 6.0 pct. shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

ICICI Bank Ltd:Says board has approved sale of 6.0 pct. out of ICICI Bank Ltd's shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, comprising the sale of 4.0 pct. to Premji Invest & its affiliates and 2.0 pct. to Compassvale Investments Pte Ltd.Compassvale Investments Pte Ltd is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore-based investment company, Temasek.Says proposed transaction values the company at 325 bln Indian rupees.Says upon completion of transaction, ICICI Bank will hold about 68 pct. share of the company.Says Prudential Plc, ICICI Bank's joint venture partner, will maintain its current share of about 26 pct.