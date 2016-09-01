India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India Cements says co is taking action to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order

India Cements June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

India Cements Ltd : June-quarter net profit 439.8 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 12.02 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 411.4 million rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 378 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 12.21 billion rupees .

India Cements seeks members' nod to issue securities of up to 20 bln rupees

India Cements Ltd : Seeks members' nod to issue securities of up to 20 billion rupees .

India Cements says HDFC sells entire 6.36 pct stake in co

India Cements Ltd : Housing Development Finance Corp dissolves 6.36 percent stake in co between July 28 and August 1 .

The India Cements Ltd March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

India Cements Ltd : The India Cements Ltd says March-quarter net profit 512.1 million rupees versus net profit of 366 million rupees year ago . The India Cements Ltd says March-quarter net sales 11.47 billion rupees versus 10.25 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share .