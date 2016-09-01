Edition:
United Kingdom

India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)

ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

182.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs181.15
Open
Rs184.00
Day's High
Rs187.25
Day's Low
Rs181.20
Volume
3,597,877
Avg. Vol
4,202,407
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India Cements says co is taking action to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

India Cements Ltd : Taking action to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order .  Full Article

India Cements June-qtr profit up about 16 pct
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

India Cements Ltd : June-quarter net profit 439.8 million rupees . June-quarter net sales 12.02 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 411.4 million rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 378 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 12.21 billion rupees .  Full Article

India Cements seeks members' nod to issue securities of up to 20 bln rupees
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

India Cements Ltd : Seeks members' nod to issue securities of up to 20 billion rupees .  Full Article

India Cements says HDFC sells entire 6.36 pct stake in co
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

India Cements Ltd : Housing Development Finance Corp dissolves 6.36 percent stake in co between July 28 and August 1 .  Full Article

The India Cements Ltd March-qtr profit up about 40 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

India Cements Ltd : The India Cements Ltd says March-quarter net profit 512.1 million rupees versus net profit of 366 million rupees year ago . The India Cements Ltd says March-quarter net sales 11.47 billion rupees versus 10.25 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share .  Full Article

