Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)

ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs112.15
Open
Rs113.50
Day's High
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.95
Volume
1,132,146
Avg. Vol
1,795,323
52-wk High
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indo Count Industries says Indo Count Global announces licensing partnership with Walker Greenbank Plc
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Indo Count Industries Ltd : Indo Count global, inc. US announces new licensing partnership with walker greenbank plc UK .  Full Article

Indo Count Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-Indo Count Industries approves setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE

* Says approved setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE towards promotion of business in UAE and MENA countries Source text - http://bit.ly/2wzTnKd Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

