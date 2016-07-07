Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)
ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
114.50INR
10:59am BST
114.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+2.10%)
Rs2.35 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs112.15
Rs112.15
Open
Rs113.50
Rs113.50
Day's High
Rs115.85
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.95
Rs110.95
Volume
1,132,146
1,132,146
Avg. Vol
1,795,323
1,795,323
52-wk High
Rs210.05
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70
Rs93.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indo Count Industries says Indo Count Global announces licensing partnership with Walker Greenbank Plc
Indo Count Industries Ltd
BRIEF-Indo Count Industries approves setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE
* Says approved setting up of wholly owned unit in UAE towards promotion of business in UAE and MENA countries Source text - http://bit.ly/2wzTnKd Further company coverage: